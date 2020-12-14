From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
UW Police sergeant named Albany Sheriff
LARAMIE (WNE) — The Albany County Board of Commissioners has appointed Aaron Appelhans as the new sheriff of Albany County.
Appelhans is currently a patrol sergeant with the University of Wyoming Police Department, where he has served for the last 10 years.
He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2003 with a degree in civil engineering and worked in the UW admissions office for several years before moving into a law enforcement career.
During a special meeting Friday morning, the commissioners asked three finalists 17 questions submitted by the community before moving into executive session to deliberate. The other two candidates for the position were Baend Buus and Gary Wilken.
Appelhans will serve the remainder of the current term, which runs for two more years.
The appointment brings closure to a series of events with many twists and turns since mid-September, when former Sheriff Dave O’Malley announced he planned to retire Jan. 2.
The process to name a replacement was initiated by the commissioners in September, and then halted by a judge after the Albany County Democratic Party filed a lawsuit seeking to delay its start until O’Malley vacated his office. The replacement process was re-started when O’Malley moved up the date of his retirement to Nov. 23.
Appelhans told the commissioners his appointment to the position would continue a career of service to the community, which is why he got started in law enforcement in the first place.
Sheridan woman dies after crash
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A Sheridan County woman died as a result of a car crash north of Sheridan Dec. 8.
The fatal crash occurred around milepost 4.1 on Wyoming 338 north of Sheridan. At 11:01 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.
A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped on WY 338, waiting for traffic to clear to turn left onto WY 339. Waiting behind the pickup was a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. A 2015 Ford F-250 FedEx pickup approached the vehicles from the rear. The driver of the Ford failed to notice the stopped vehicles and collided with the back of both Chevrolets.
The driver of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado has been identified as 71-year-old Dayton resident Carol A. Harnish. Harnish was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has been identified as 23-year-old Sheridan resident Shariah L. Harper. Harper was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the 2015 Ford F-250 has been identified as 52-year-old Sheridan resident Todd A. Kohler. Kohler was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, driver inattention/cellphone use is being investigated on Kohler's part as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 122nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 142 in 2019, 109 in 2018, and 120 in 2017 to date.
Gillette contractor sentenced to prison for forging license
GILLETTE (WNE) — A local contractor will spend up to three years in prison for forging a contractor’s license issued by the city of Gillette — the second time he was accused of crimes in the construction industry.
Christopher Gore, 37, was sentenced Nov. 3 by District Judge John R. Perry to 18 to 36 months in prison for forgery. He also was sentenced to the same period for a probation revocation for theft, with the sentences to be served concurrently.
Gore was accused of providing a bank with altered documents to show that he had a valid contractor’s license through the city of Gillette even though that license was revoked in 2017.
But his license showed up in February 2019 as having a valid date beginning seven months later and continuing into September 2020. A bank questioned whether the city authorized licenses so far in advance. Gore reportedly had presented the license as he asked for a line of credit to do a “spruce up” job on a foreclosed home.
Police discovered that city licenses are never issued in advance and must be renewed annually by the Board of Examiners. The license Gore submitted had the signature from that board’s chairman — a man who hadn’t been in that position and signing licenses since January 2017.
Prosecutor Nathan Henkes argued for prison for Gore, noting it was his sixth known felony, and that he had been on probation when he committed two previous offenses.
Bureau of Reclamation to begin refilling Alcova
CASPER (WNE) — The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation will begin refilling the Alcova Reservoir on Dec. 19 after repair efforts on the spillway that started in October lowered the reservoir’s water levels 29 feet below normal winter levels.
The water inside the reservoir was dropped from the average 5,488 feet to 5,459, which is below the spillway crest, to accommodate the construction work. The lower water levels exposed areas of the reservoir that are usually hidden below the water and drew curious visitors, who often had to walk hundreds of feet further to reach the lake’s edge.
The repairs are going according to schedule, which includes fixing deteriorated concrete on the downstream spillway, stilling basin retaining walls, retaining wall caps and floor slabs in designated areas. However, the overall construction of the project won’t be complete until March 31st of 2021.
According to Michael Follum, Branch Chief of Water and Civil Works, the refilling process will take approximately two weeks, and the reservoir will be filled with water from Seminoe and Pathfinder reservoirs, affecting river flows and reservoir elevations along the way
“Because we are pulling water from Seminoe and Pathfinder, the flows, Miracle Mile and then also just downstream Pathfinder are going to be quite a bit higher than normal for this time of the year,” Follum said. “So we just want everybody to be safe.”
