From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Vitalant partners with CFD to boost blood donations before holidays
CHEYENNE (WNE) – COVID-19 caused mass cancellations across every industry, and unfortunately, the same was true for blood drives.
According to Vitalant Communications Director Brooke Way, the nonprofit’s blood drive operations missed out on about 43,000 donations nationwide due to the virus and its effects.
But the nonprofit is looking to receive more donations before the holiday season – in part, by hosting a blood drive in partnership with Cheyenne Frontier Days – to help a range of people, from cancer patients to premature babies to those who’ve had organ transplants. Each blood donation is tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and if a sample has the antibodies, that person can donate their plasma to help treat people currently facing COVID-19.
The CFD blood drive will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 21 and 22 at the CFD Event Center. Residents can also donate to the CFD drive during business hours, from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26 at Vitalant’s Cheyenne location, 112 E. Eighth Ave.
Participating residents will be entered into a drawing to win Two VIP Passes to the PRCA Rodeo Performance of their choice during the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days in July, which includes a special pre-rodeo lunch. Way commended CFD for stepping up as a community partner during such a difficult time, pointing to the other blood drive CFD hosted over the summer.
The need for plasma donations from those with coronavirus antibodies is high. The antibodies are given to patients with COVID-19 to help their bodies fight the virus.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 have the option to donate their plasma at Vitalant.
Campbell County commissioners, residents continue discussion on masks
GILLETTE (WNE) — In the past week, the Campbell County commissioners have heard residents voice their opinions on a statewide mask mandate initiated last week, and they will make those concerns known to Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health.
The statewide mask mandate, which went into effect Dec. 9, requires people to wear masks when inside of or in line to enter any retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care and when using public transit.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon said he doesn’t view the mask mandate as a violation of people’s rights.
“The governor’s trying his best to do whatever he can to get that curve turned,” he said.
Reardon said more than half of people in Campbell County aren’t complying with the mask mandate.
Jacob Dalby wrote a petition opposing mask mandates, mandatory vaccination, quarantines, curfews and restricted capacity on businesses. The petition also advocates for “hospitals and senior homes to open back up for family members to see their loved ones.”
“There have been far too many people that have died for our freedoms that we can’t lose our freedoms at the risk of a few deaths,” Dalby said.
The petition has gotten more than 700 signatures in a week and a half, and Dalby will continue to collect signatures through the end of the year. In January, he plans to drive to Cheyenne and present the petition to the Governor’s Office and state health department.
With last week’s order, restaurants and bars are not allowed to serve people on site between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
On Thursday, the commissioners approved submitting a variance asking that Campbell County businesses be exempt from the hours restriction.
CyberWyoming sees rise in scam reports, warns about common tricks
CHEYENNE (WNE) – CyberWyoming received more scam reports last week than any week in 2020, executive director Laura Baker said.
The prevalence in scams rises around the holidays, Baker said.
“Scammers are getting really, really inventive in terms of the ways they go about trying to separate us from our money,” said AARP Wyoming’s Tom Lacock.
There are some recent scams that pop up again and again, including one impersonating the Social Security Administration. In this scam, the caller tells the person on the other end of the phone line that their social security number has been suspended or is being used in a different state.
Lacock suggested that if you get a suspicious phone call, hang up and find a phone number for the organization and call them back to make sure the person contacting you checks out.
Baker also advised people to look closely at the email addresses of messages, as scammers may use slight variations of legitimate email addresses.
“If that email or phone call or text is evoking a sense of fear or urgency, it is probably a scam, because that’s what they play on,” he said.
Along with the Social Security Administration, the companies that are most commonly imitated are Amazon and PayPal. Churches, charities and chambers of commerce are also commonly impersonated, Baker said, suggesting people call an organization and speak to a real person before giving any money.
Cyber scams should be reported to phishing@cyberwyoming.org. People can also call CyberWyoming at 307-314-2188. The AARP Fraud Watch Network’s trained volunteers also take calls from people of any age at 877-908-3360.
Crook County man threatens deputy sheriff
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A Crook County resident faces felony charges after being arrested for driving under the influence and allegedly threatening to cause bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.
On the evening of December 6, a Crook County Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling south on Pine Ridge Road when he observed some debris in the southbound lane of travel. He pulled over, activated his emergency lights and removed the vehicle.
As he did so, he reports an ATV approached from the north and came to a stop behind his vehicle. The driver, identified as Franklin Oplinger, dismounted from the ATV and allegedly staggered after doing so.
The deputy reports seeing a child on the back of the ATV who was not wearing a helmet as required by law. As the two men approached one another, the deputy reports smelling a strong odor of alcohol.
Oplinger allegedly said he had had “two beers.” He was asked to perform standardized field sobriety testing but, as the deputy began instructing him for a third test, Oplinger allegedly “became argumentative.”
Oplinger was placed under arrest and put in the patrol vehicle. The child was handed over to an adult family member and Oplinger was transported to the Crook County Detention Center.
During the journey, Oplinger allegedly became verbally abusive and stated that, if he lost his job, the deputy would “lose his life” and indicated he was going to cause harm to the deputy.
Breath samples taken at the jail returned a blood alcohol count of 0.18%.
Oplinger faces a felony charge of influencing, intimidating or impeding officers, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence, abandoning or endangering a child and operating a vehicle without liability insurance.
Veterans’ Home of Wyoming dealing with coronavirus outbreak
BUFFALO (WNE) – While active cases of COVID-19 declined in Johnson County in recent weeks, a new outbreak at the Veterans' Home of Wyoming could make those numbers skyrocket.
As of Tuesday, 41 residents and staff have tested positive, with only five recoveries so far, according to public health nurse manager Trisha Thompson. She said there have been no deaths due to this outbreak.
Dr. Mark Schueler, the county's public health officer, said staff at the home had been doing well in dealing with the virus, and there is uncertainty over how the outbreak began.
The virus spreads particularly well in these types of communal living homes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because of the frequent and close contact between residents and staff. And outbreaks among residents of communal living facilities tend to have worse outcomes because the population served is “generally older adults often with underlying medical conditions.”
Schueler said he is concerned that if a number of residents require hospitalization, an outbreak of this magnitude could eventually overwhelm the hospital, but it will likely be seven to 10 days before the true extent of the outbreak is understood.
"We're getting ready by creating as many openings in the hospital as we can,” he said.
While hospitalizations have declined by nearly 25% statewide over the past two weeks, that has not been the case in Johnson County. Last week, Johnson County Healthcare Center had eight patients hospitalized who were positive for the coronavirus — the largest number since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, four coronavirus positive patients were hospitalized in Johnson County.
Thompson said staff at the home told her they were in good shape in terms of PPE and have already been in contact with a staffing agency for extra staffing help.
Underwood’s mental competency yet to be determined
CODY (WNE) — A former Cody resident accused of murdering a woman in Cheyenne and dumping her body off south of Cody in late 2019 is being sent to the Wyoming State Hospital after he was found not competent to stand trial.
The ruling made by Laramie County District Court Judge Peter H. Froelicher on Tuesday is not necessarily permanent as Joseph Underwood will be sent to WSH for the purpose of mental restoration.
Both Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Ann Manlove and State Public Defender Attorney Diane Lozano submitted a stipulated motion on Dec. 3 for the court to find the defendant not competent.
Underwood is facing charges for first degree murder, two counts strangulation and stalking. He is accused of murdering Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne.
After he was arraigned on Feb. 13, Underwood pleaded guilty and reserved his right to plead guilty by reason of mental illness.
Forensic psychologist Dr. Max Wachtel evaluated Underwood in the spring and on May 19 submitted a report finding him unfit to proceed.
The State requested a second evaluation that was conducted by Dr. James Mahaffey on behalf of WSH. Mahaffey found Underwood fit to proceed.
“Both doctors find impairments but disagree on the extent of those impairments,” Manlove and Lozano’s motion stated.
Underwood suffered a serious head injury from a motorcycle accident in the early 1990’s and in 2014 attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head while an active warrant was out for his arrest.
“Essentially the parties agree that whether or not Underwood is competent is such a close call,” the motion said. “Both parties agree not only that the restoration process should occur but that the defendant should remain at the Wyoming State Hospital for such proceedings and remain there pending trial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.