From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Snakes on the plains: Reptiles rescued after wreck near Wright
GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County firefighters were left to find temporary homes for a handful of snakes after a truck pulling a trailer rolled into a ditch along Highway 59 on Wednesday afternoon south of Wright.
A boa constrictor was found dead in the ditch, but six other non-venomous snakes survived, said Sgt. Gary Sams. An eighth snake was found wedged between a seat and the center console of the truck, but animal control was able to save it, said Fire Station 9 Capt. Robert Dickey.
The boa constrictor that died and another that survived the crash were the two largest of the reptiles, each measuring 6 to 7 feet long, he said.
Two sugar gliders — a small, nocturnal possum — and two dogs also were with the couple and were safe. After a brief stay at Fire Station 9, the snakes and animals were taken to the Gillette Animal Shelter for safekeeping.
“Good or bad, it was winter, so the snakes weren’t moving fast,” Dickey said, noting that if it were summer, they may not have been lucky enough to catch the cold-blooded reptiles constrictors.
The animals were being kept at the shelter to be returned to their owners when they are able to pick them up.
The extent of the damage from the crash is unclear, but a 45-year-old man and a woman, 26, were taken to the hospital’s emergency department for treatment, according to a Fire Department press release.
State Hospital business manager named superintendent
EVANSTON (WNE) — Following the retirement of Bill Rien, the Wyoming Department of Health has promoted longtime business manager and interim superintendent Paul Mullenax to the head administrative position at the Wyoming State Hospital.
The “interim” tag on Mullenax’s job title has been dropped as of late November.
In his 26 years with the WSH, Mullenax has had several supervisory positions. In 1994, he started his career with the hospital as an accounts supervisor and, for a brief time, he served as the accounts manager.
In 1996, Mullenax was promoted to business manager and remained in that position until the current transition to superintendent.
“I am excited about the future potential of the hospital to continue to be the acute care short-term psychiatric facility for the state,” Mullenax told the Herald. “I am very excited about the new facility and the excellent staff we have now and that is why I applied for the position.”
Mullenax is originally from Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho State University in 1988.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and, in 1990, earned a second in health care administration. From 1990 until 1994, he worked in acute care at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, before taking a job at the Wyoming State Hospital.
Wyoming inmate dies at Salt Lake hospital
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Wyoming inmate who had been convicted a few years ago of a drug charge in Campbell County died Tuesday.
Steven Newport, 51, had been hospitalized at the Intermountain Healthcare LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, when he died. He was originally convicted in 2017 of delivering a controlled substance in Campbell County when he sold meth to a confidential informant working with the Division of Criminal Investigation.
District Judge John R. Perry sentenced Newport to five to seven years in prison.
An autopsy has been ordered and Newport’s death will be investigated, as required by Wyoming Department of Corrections policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.