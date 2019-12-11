From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Antelope migration hindered by solar farm
GREEN RIVER — More than 1,000 antelope were bottlenecked near the Sweetwater Solar facility west of Green River in late November as they attempted to migrate to winter ranges. The antelope were forced onto Wyo. Highway 372.
According to Mark Zornes, regional wildlife management coordinator for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, pronghorn have traditionally migrated through the area because it's a spot where snow blows away from a nearby ridge, creating an easy passage for wildlife. However, those attributes have also made the area an attractive spot for solar development.
While Zornes says the developer behind the Sweetwater Solar facility increased the right of way to the nearby highway to 600 feet at the request of the WGFD, the department had concerns the migration corridor would be hampered.
According to a letter submitted to the Sweetwater County Land Use Office regarding the solar project's proposal April 27, 2018, the WGFD was concerned with how the facility's perimeter fence would cause antelope and big game to funnel onto Wyo. Highway 372. The WGFD feared this would cause increased collisions between vehicles and wildlife. The letter also raises concerns about the solar facility's location.
"We encourage the county to develop a policy or other mechanism to encourage solar energy development in areas which are more compatible with large-scale industrialization, rather than in more valuable wildlife habitat such as this project," the letter states. "From a wildlife and habitat standpoint, we believe there are many areas in Sweetwater County more appropriate for solar energy development."
Public defender praises governor's proposed budget
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A few weeks after her case was heard by the Wyoming Supreme Court, State Public Defender Diane Lozano spoke in favor of Gov. Mark Gordon's budget proposal for the 2021-22 biennium during the Joint Appropriations Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.
For more than a year, Lozano has warned the Legislature that her office is essentially in crisis due to heavy caseloads and struggles to retain attorneys. The issue entered the spotlight in May when Lozano said her office could no longer accept misdemeanor cases in Campbell County because of those issues.
Gordon's budget proposal recommends $34.8 million for the Public Defender's Office in the 2021-22 biennium. While the governor refused to fund about $3.5 million in additional requests, Lozano said the funding included in his proposal will help her office meet its needs.
"That amount would enable us to pay attorneys at a wage so that they'll work for us," Lozano said. "It would enable me to recruit some more experienced attorneys to handle just a couple of cases in Campbell County, or 10 cases in Rock Springs, or 25 cases in Evanston, as the case may be."
When Lozano directed her Campbell County office to stop handling misdemeanors, 4.5 public defenders were handling the workload of 7.5 attorneys.
Lozano's refusal to take on the cases in May led the Campbell County Circuit Court to hold her in contempt by fining her $1,500 a day until her local office resumed accepting misdemeanor cases. In response, Lozano filed suit, and the Wyoming Supreme Court heard her case last month.
Two charged in self-checkout scam
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two Gillette women are accused of scamming Walmart's self-checkout stations to shoplift more than $1,000 each over two or three months — and using their kids to help them.
Ashley Bales, 33, has been charged in Circuit Court with one count of felony shoplifting and five counts of child endangering, a misdemeanor, for having her children help her shoplift items from the store from Sept. 1 to Nov. 17.
Rachel Scantlin, 34, has been charged in Circuit Court with one count of felony shoplifting and one count of child endangering.
They made their initial appearances in Circuit Court last week, and a preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 18 to determine if there is probable cause to bind them over to District Court to stand trial.
Both of the women allegedly used the card issued to them for food stamps in the self-checkout aisle. They'd scan cheap food items that the Electronic Benefit Transfer card would pay for, but bypass more expensive items, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
In Bales' case, at least one of her children were with her and sometimes helping her with items, according to the affidavit. In all, she is accused of taking $3,231 worth of items. She bought $1,872 worth in 22 transactions over a 10-week period before she was caught Nov. 17 when she allegedly stole $472 worth of items that day.
Scantlin reportedly shoplifted $1,286 worth of items while using her EBT card to buy $698 worth, according to the affidavit.
Senior complex sued over falls on ice
JACKSON (WNE) — Mori Bergmeyer's daughter and a Pioneer Homestead resident have joined in a lawsuit against Pioneer Homestead for two icy falls last winter that resulted in death and serious injury.
Ariel Mann, Bergmeyer's daughter and wrongful death representative, and Dana Kelsey, a resident at Pioneer Homestead, are suing the housing complex, its parent company North Star Management, South Park Nursery and Landscaping and its owner Ry Wohnsen.
Bergmeyer, 80, died March 8 from a head injury after falling on icy pavement outside his apartment at Pioneer Homestead.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said Bergmeyer's death was from intracranial bleeding related to the fall.
Six days before that, on March 2, Dana Kelsey slipped and fell on an icy walkway and broke her back.
"Her injuries required a spinal fusion," the lawsuit, filed by attorney Alex Freeburg, states. "Ms. Kelsey and Mr. Bergmeyer both slipped and fell on icy walks that are owned, maintained, and cleared of snow by defendants."
Pioneer Homestead, which has three housing complexes in East Jackson, provides housing for low-income seniors and disabled residents.
"The Pioneer Homestead limited partnerships are not only aware that they serve a vulnerable population, they chose to serve a vulnerable population, in part to obtain valuable federal tax credits and subsidies," the complaint states. "As a result of housing a vulnerable population, the Pioneer Homestead limited partnerships have a heightened duty of care to ensure the safety of their tenants."
The amount in controversy is listed as $1 million in Teton County District Court records.
