From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
ACA premiums to increase slightly
CASPER (WNE) — Obamacare open enrollment ended Sunday, and Wyoming premiums as part of the exchange plans are expected to increase slightly compared to last year.
Final numbers will be available in the coming weeks for how many Wyomingites are enrolled on the exchange plans. Data shows that enrollment is lagging behind last year's figures; there were 12,158 people who had selected a plan heading into the final week, just over 1,000 below a similar time period last year.
That 12,158 figure will increase significantly when the final figures are tallied, as many people will be re-enrolled in their exchange-selected plans. Last year, for instance, nearly 25,000 people were ultimately enrolled, despite the 13,164 captured in the final week snapshot.
The plans are expected to increase by an average 1.16 percent, said Wendy Curran, a spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield Wyoming. The company provides insurance for the exchanges here. Curran said the reinstatement of the health insurance tax — part of the Affordable Care Act and a tax on health coverage — accounts for the increase.
Curran said this open enrollment period in Wyoming had a sluggish start, though it picked up after Thanksgiving.
According to exchange data from the first half of 2019, 95 percent of Wyomingites with plans through the marketplace used a tax credit to help offset costs, while more than quarter used cost-sharing reductions to further help pay for their plans.
Cheyenne mayor repays $600
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Mayor Marian Orr has reimbursed the city close to $600 for expenditures pulled from the city's $100,000 Bloomberg Philanthropies grant.
Some of that money was for a ticket for Orr's husband to attend the Governor's Arts Awards in 2018. Some was for meals on business trips that covered Orr and her husband, so her husband's portion of the bill was reimbursed. And some was for personal expenses that were not reimbursed after the mayor participated in the five-day Harvard Kennedy Leadership Class.
In a memo to the Cheyenne City Council, Orr said, "After three years in office and thousands of expenses later, I am responsible for any mistakes – no matter how innocent or inadvertent those mistakes were."
The mayor's spending has been scrutinized in recent months following the announcement that the city would repay a portion of a $100,000 Mayor's Challenge grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
The grant was meant to be used by October 2018 for a project that would connect undeveloped or underused properties with interested investors. But by the deadline, more than half of the grant remained unspent. In the months that followed, the mayor's office charged expenses like Christmas decorations for city hall and meals for community meetings to the Bloomberg Philanthropies grant.
And as city staff continued to examine the Bloomberg spending, some personal charges were discovered that needed to be reimbursed.
"I made a mistake," Orr said. "And certainly, I don't expect the city to pick that up for expenses that are personal or for my husband by any sense of the imagination. Absolutely not."
Fremont County suicide rate slows
RIVERTON (WNE) — Suicides in the county have plateaued slightly since last month, Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen noted in his monthly report last week.
In November, the coroner had documented 13 suicides in the county and had two more under investigation for a pending total of 15, in a spike he called "out of proportion" from last year's Dec. 10 total of five suicides.
One more person has committed suicide since last month's report.
"We have been in contact with some of the prevention organizations and they are well aware of the increase within the county," Stratmoen told the Fremont County Commission as he delivered his report.
Non-natural deaths including the 16 suicides are at 57 so far this year.
Of the remaining 41 non-natural deaths this year, seven were due to homicide and 34 due to accidents.
The number of total deaths -- natural and non-natural -- for the county stands at 143 for this year, compared with 132 at this point in 2018.
45 of the total were alcohol-related. Stratmoen said alcohol is a leading factor in fatalities for the county from year to year.
25 of all deaths were drug-related. The categories of drug- and alcohol-related deaths share 14 deaths between them.
"Of concern at this point are methamphetamine-related deaths," the coroner read aloud from his report, "which are at 11." 11 deaths related to methamphetamine comprise "the highest number" in the category since 2005, which was when the coroner's office first started tracking drug categories separately.
Laramie airport sets passenger records
LARAMIE (WNE) — Even with construction ongoing, Laramie Regional Airport has seen record passenger numbers this year.
The airport has already had 31,449 passengers travel through it, surpassing the then-record 2018 figure of 29,635.
The airport vacated its old building Oct. 23 and was able to move into its current temporary facility overnight and operate a flight at 6 a.m. that morning.
"Temporary terminals work fairly well," airport manager Jack Skinner said. "We just ask passengers to be patient with the construction. The improvements will be worth it."
After the old building was vacated, demolition began after five weeks of asbestos abatement.
"Initially, they were going to leave some walls, but we found out that it was easier to take them all down and save a little bit of time," Skinner said.
Construction of the new terminal is currently on schedule and should be finished in December 2020.
"We should be operating out of there January 2021, if not sooner," Skinner said. "There will be a better flow within the building. The passenger experience will be a lot better."
While the old hold room had just 28 seats, the new version will be able to accommodate 120 people.
Skinner said there have been no cancelled flights due to construction.
Man pleads guilty to stabbing puppy
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man charged with stabbing a 6-month-old German shepherd mix puppy has pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.
Richard S. Pope Jr., 46, also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, which had been reduced from a felony as part of a plea agreement. Felony charges of possession of meth and marijuana also were dismissed as part of the agreement.
The County Attorney's Office made no recommendation on sentencing in the agreement.
Pope's son had gone to the Skate Park on July 10 and left the puppy at their home on Vivian Street. He got a text message from Pope at about 7:30 p.m. that he was upset because the dog had defecated on the floor, and then another message to come get his dog because Pope was going to stab him.
When his son arrived back at the apartment, he found the dog curled up between the dryers and his dad standing there with a bloody knife, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
He took the dog to a vet clinic for treatment of a wound to its back that penetrated 2 to 3 inches. Police suspect a 4- to 6-inch blade allegedly was used, according to the affidavit.
Aggravated cruelty to animals has a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
