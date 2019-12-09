From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Albany Co. youth drug court expands
LARAMIE (WNE) — Just a little more than a year after being created, Albany County's drug court for juveniles will expand to handle eight cases at a time, up from the six cases it currently handles.
When the program was created in August 2018, funding was available for only four participants at a time.
Even with the new growth, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said there's more children in the county that would benefit from drug court services.
"If we had 15-20 slots, we would fill them," Trent said. "We don't accept every child that applies because there might be another child that comes in after who might be 'high-risk, high-need' and really needs the services. For example, there might be an occasional smoker of marijuana who applies. That person may need individualized treatment, but not the level of someone who's doing heroin and meth."
The Wyoming Department of Health had originally appropriated $90,005 for Albany County's program for the 2020 fiscal year.
However, WDH has since made more funding available for Albany County and, on Tuesday, the Albany County Commissioners finalized an update to the 2020 fiscal year contract that will provide an extra $61,216 for the program.
About half that funding will go to support the two additional cases, while the other half will go to support two new programs for drug court participants.
WBC recommends $1.3 million loan for Sheridan project
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Wednesday recommended approval of a funding Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority requested for a planned project in Sheridan's Hi-Tech Business Park.
The board's recommendation calls for the award of a $1,369,785 to SEEDA for the board's plan to build a 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the business park, which it plans to lease to Vacutech to accommodate the local company's expansion.
The recommendation will need to be approved by the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board next month.
That loan would be combined with another loan SEEDA was previously awarded for the same project. The WBC awarded SEEDA a nearly $3 million grant and a $1.225 million loan for the project in October 2017, but bids for the project exceeded its original budget.
The bids led to SEEDA requesting additional funding.
SEEDA's latest request originally asked for a $1,094,785 Business Committed Grant and a $275,000 Business Committed Loan, but the WBC board decided to recommend granting the combined amount of those requests as a loan, per a WBC staff recommendation.
The SLIB board's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Cheyenne.
