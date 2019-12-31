From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Man faces up to 22 years in assault
CODY (WNE) — A Rock Springs man is facing up to 22 years in prison for beating his Cody girlfriend while she was nine weeks pregnant.
Anthony Maestas, 36, is being held on $120,000 cash bond at the Park County Detention Center.
When arrested Dec. 17, Maestas also had an outstanding warrant for an event that occurred Nov. 25, in which he is also accused of domestic battery against Joann Berryman, 30, and had a restraining order in place forbidding him from visiting her residence.
From the most recent incident, Berryman told Eubanks, Maestas had sneaked into her Baker Drive apartment shortly after arriving home. Soon after making contact, he became "irate," accusing her of cheating on him. Despite requesting him to leave multiple times, Berryman said Maestas refused.
She said he then began to hit her as he stood over her, which is when she told him of the pregnancy.
Berryman started to feel nauseous and went to the bathroom to vomit. This is when Maestas allegeldy came up behind her and kicked her in the side of the ribs and kidney area, causing her to vomit, she told Eubanks.
When he stepped back from the bathroom momentarily Berryman was able to dial a friend for help.
NWC takes request for new student center to legislators
POWELL (WNE) — Northwest College President Stefani Hicswa went before the Joint Appropriations Committee on Dec. 20 to ask state lawmakers to provide half the funding for a new student center.
The current DeWitt Student Center was built in 1966 and was expected to last 50 years, Hicswa told committee members. The facility is beyond its life, she said, and is in dire need of replacement. Its foundation is "crumbling," and the roof is leaking, Hicswa said, adding that the building has a "groundwater issue," sewer seepage and HVAC problems.
"I'm just one disaster away from not having anywhere to feed my students," Hicswa said. "It's a health and safety issue, and if something happens, it will shut down the facility."
The Joint Appropriations Committee did not take immediate action on the funding request for NWC; the panel is set to make its budget recommendations in mid-January.
In his budget proposal released in November, Gov. Mark Gordon recommended about $10.2 million in state funding for a roughly $20.4 million new student center at NWC. If the Legislature approves the governor's recommended appropriation in its 2020 Budget Session, the other half of the funding for the project would need to come from local sources.
According to Carey Miller, communications and marketing director for NWC, the local efforts will include a fundraising campaign through the Northwest College Foundation. Hicswa has also indicated that the college will likely seek a 1 percent specific purpose sales tax in Park County in order to raise the full $10 million needed to complete the project.
