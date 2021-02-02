Jackson police say tickets coming for mask violations
JACKSON (WNE) — Public health and law enforcement officials are fed up with some people and businesses that have been disregarding mask orders, and they say they’re ready to start ticketing those who can’t follow the rules.
“Up to this point, law enforcement has addressed the violations on a case-by-case basis,” Jackson Chief of Police Michelle Weber said at a recent COVID-19 community update meeting. “And we’ve used the opportunity to educate businesses, and in some circumstances customers, on the public health order.
“Because we are not getting the compliance with some businesses in particular … we are now considering issuing citations to those establishments who continue to refuse to comply with those public health orders that are in place.”
Weber said her department has been fielding complaints about two specific businesses and is communicating with managers there about the seriousness of mask compliance.
But Weber said she’s about done with verbal warnings after seeing a video of a bar packed full of maskless people watching football last week.
Teton County Director of Health Jodie Pond said she received the video in a formal complaint from a concerned community member and believed a call to the police department was necessary.
“It was a lot of people shoulder to shoulder,” Pond said. “It was very clear that the public health orders were not being followed.”
Pond said it’s frustrating to see people gathering like that, because the only way to keep valley businesses open is for people to be responsible and mindful when they’re out in public.
Man pleads no contest to charges in hidden camera case
SHERIDAN (WNE) — William Ziska pleaded no contest to 12 counts of felony voyeurism and one count of sexual exploitation of children in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Ziska had been scheduled to stand trial for the crimes last week, but his attorney vacated the trial and requested a change of plea hearing.
Ziska was charged for allegedly observing juveniles and adults in a bathroom via video recording for about one month.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White asked Judge John Fenn to schedule two hours for Ziska's sentencing hearing in order to provide each victim an opportunity to speak and to provide evidence.
Ziska changed his pleas without any plea agreement in place with the state. He faces up to 34 years incarceration and fines of up to $70,000 if convicted.
Pending his sentencing, Ziska's bond was revoked, and he was remanded to the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.
Woman sentenced to prison in sexual abuse case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor was sentenced Friday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Erin Grey was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher to two to four years in prison on each count to be served consecutively, though the second count was suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation, which will follow her prison term.
Grey’s probation carries several requirements, including registering as a sex offender, having absolutely no contact with the victim or his family, and completing mental health evaluations and counseling. She is also barred from having contact with anyone under 18, other than her own children, without another adult present.
Grey pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to two felony counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, the offender being older than 17 and the victim being between 13 and 15 years old, and at least four years younger than the offender.
According to court documents:
On July 20, 2019, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a report that Grey had been exchanging sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old boy. A search of the boy’s phone found an explicit video recorded two months prior in which both the boy and Grey were clearly identified.
The boy later confirmed in an interview with detectives that he was the person in the video, and that Grey had inappropriate contact with him one other time within that year. Grey was more than 15 years older than the boy at the time of both offenses.
