From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Underwood to be evaluated for competency in murder case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man accused of murdering a woman in Laramie County and disposing of her body near Cody will be evaluated for his competency after pleading not guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Joseph Underwood, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, stalking and two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck. He pleaded not guilty, but a trial date hasn't been set due to pending competency evaluations.
Underwood is accused of killing Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne.
At his arraignment, Underwood's attorney, Brandon Booth, said he initially waived Underwood's speedy preliminary hearing rights because he was trying to obtain medical records about Underwood's brain injuries.
In 1992, Underwood was involved in a motorcycle crash in Cody that left him with a brain injury. In 2014, during a standoff between himself, his ex-wife's cousin and police, Underwood shot himself in the head.
Booth said he wanted to have Underwood evaluated for competency due to his traumatic brain injuries. He also said Underwood was reserving the right to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness.
On Nov. 2, law enforcement found Elizondo's body in a creek bed just south of Cody. Her body was covered with a blue sheet and tied to a red handcart, according to court documents.
Underwood returned to the scene later that night and was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement. He later admitted to law enforcement that he thinks he strangled Elizondo, according to court documents.
Elizondo's autopsy revealed that her cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma.
Elizondo and Underwood were in a turbulent dating relationship, and on the night of her murder, she returned a ring Underwood had given her.
Tribal ID passes House in early voting
RIVERTON (WNE) — A bill to allow tribal identification cards to be used for voter registration was approved unanimously on first reading Wednesday in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
State Rep. Andrea Clifford, D-Ethete, introduced the legislation Wednesday morning, with an amendment that would make House Bill 26 effective immediately – as opposed to on July 1, 2020.
"We're getting into the voter registration season with voter registration drives," she explained on the House floor.
"Plus," she continued, "candidates file for office in May, and people will be looking to get registered to vote, because it's a presidential election year."
If the bill passes, voters will be able to show either a Wyoming driver's license number or a tribal identification card in order to register to vote.
The tribal ID must contain a valid Wyoming driver's license number – if the applicant has a driver's license – and the last four digits of the applicant's Social Security number, according to the House bill.
"This bill ... provides clear expectations to the tribes, counties and state regarding tribal identification." Clifford said Wednesday.
The House will vote on the bill two more times before sending it to the Senate for consideration.
