From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Man killed in wreck south of Wright
GILLETTE (WNE) — Wyoming Highway 59 was closed for about seven hours Friday after a fiery two-vehicle accident that killed a man.
A semitruck heading northbound on an icy Highway 59 by Cosner Road south of Wright T-boned a southbound pickup at about 9 a.m., said Trooper Eli Ellis of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The pickup was in a passing lane when it apparently lost control on the ice and drifted into the northbound lane in front of a Rev Energy semi-truck, Ellis said.
The semi "attempted to brake, but couldn't stop in time," he said.
The big rig hit the pickup T-bone fashion on its passenger side, and the pickup "immediately caught fire and slid down an embankment and became fully involved."
While the pickup was too damaged to determine how fast it may have been going when it lost control, Ellis said the WHP estimates the semi was traveling at about 50-60 mph when the truck slid in front of it.
The driver of the pickup was killed in the crash and his identification is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified, said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
The cause of the crash is being attributed to icy road conditions.
Friday's fatality is the third so far on Wyoming highways in 2020.
DCI director to retire
CASPER (WNE) — The director of Wyoming's drug investigative agency will retire later this spring, he told the Star-Tribune last week.
Steve "Woody" Woodson, who has led the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation since 2012, said that his retirement will become effective March 1.
Attorney General Bridget Hill, under whose supervision DCI rests, confirmed Woodson's pending retirement and said that working with him was a pleasure.
"I have very much appreciated his tremendous passion and dedication to law enforcement and I will always admire his level of commitment and devotion to his job." Hill said by email on Thursday afternoon. "We are lucky to have had him and I am thankful he decided to share his talents with this office for nearly the past decade. He will be missed."
Before he was named to lead the agency under then-Gov. Matt Mead, Woodson worked more than 31 years in law enforcement. After a stint as a detective in Missouri, Woodson took an agent's job with DCI. After leaving the Wyoming agency for the first time, he spent 20 years working for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
When he left the federal agency, Woodson in fall 2012 was sworn in as director of DCI. Woodson said in a brief Thursday phone interview that his retirement will enable him to spend more time with family.
DCI is authorized by state law to investigate drug crimes, organized crime that crosses into multiple local jurisdictions, as well as certain computer and sex crimes.
Men found not guilty of animal cruelty charges
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two Campbell County men who had each been charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty were acquitted Friday.
David and Trenton Love were found not guilty on all counts. The jury of five men and one woman deliberated for less than two hours before delivering the verdict Friday afternoon.
The Loves were charged with failing to provide 27 animals, which were in their charge and custody, with proper food or drink on June 5, 2019.
The attorneys for each side made their closing arguments Friday morning. Deputy County Attorney Steve McManamen and J. Craig Abraham were in agreement about one thing: the situation was a tragedy.
The case was about "27 living, feeling, breathing animals, completely dependent on the Loves," McManamen said. "They were failed by the men who were supposed to provide for them."
The tragedy, Abraham said, was that the investigation was biased against the Loves from the start and separated them from animals that they cared for and loved.
"There's no malice here (from the Loves)," Abraham said.
The Loves had 20 horses and seven cattle on Joel Hjorth's property 9 miles south of Gillette. The animals were seized June 6 and sold at an auction July 10.
Man killed in Laramie crash
LARAMIE (WNE) — Laven Hamre, an 84-year-old Laramie man, was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was driving his 2005 Lincoln Town Car west on Grand Avenue and drifted into the eastbound lane just east of Boulder Avenue.
When Laramie Police Department officers arrived on the scene at about 2:50 p.m., they determined that Hamre, who was trapped in his car, had died.
According to a press release from LPD, Hamre entered the eastbound lane for "an unknown reason" and collided with the back-driver side door area of a westbound 2000 Honda Accord driven by 60-year-old Laramie man Leonard Martin. Martin was not injured in the accident.
Hamre's car continued in the eastbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with a 2003 GMC box van, driven by 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Caleb Tipton, that was not able to avoid the collision.Hamre was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tipton was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. 24-year-old Laramie resident Tyler Sims was a passenger in the box van but was not injured. A medical issue or driver inattention on the part of Hamre are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
Man sentenced to prison in sex assault
EVANSTON — An Evanston man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 to seven years in prison after changing his plea to no contest in a case involving sexual activity with three different victims who were minors at the time.
In Third District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Rodney William "Bill" Blakeman pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of taking immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a child. The change of plea was the result of a plea agreement with the Uinta County Attorney's office.
Blakeman was initially charged in October 2019 with four counts of second-degree sexual assault along with the immodest, immoral or indecent liberty charge following an investigation by Evanston Police Department Detective Jake Williams into reports made by victims concerning incidents that occurred more than two decades ago between 1996 and 1999. All five charges were felonies and convictions could have resulted in up to 90 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.
The victims — all now adults — included Blakeman's family members as well as the child of one of Blakeman's former friends. At the time of the assaults, the girls ranged in age from 6 to 17.
Two of the victims spoke in the courtroom, including a woman who was 6 years old at the time of the assault. The woman said the assault had a profound impact on her life, leaving her struggling with chronic depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Jackson police still handing out holiday cash
JACKSON (WNE) — Heading into February, Jackson police officers are still rewarding good samaritans with cash gifts left over from their annual Christmas donation.
Christmastime 2019 was the fifth year that an anonymous group of donors gave thousands of dollars to the Teton County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson Police Department to hand out to deserving citizens.
This year the stack totaled $25,850, the largest donation yet.
Jackson officers have given away $9,500 of their $13,000 share so far, Lt. Roger Schultz said.
"We paid for taxi rides home on New Year's Eve," Schultz said. "We provided an Uber and hotel room to a victim of a crime. We gave money to people working on the holidays."
Some drivers who were in violation of the law even got some cash.
"We stopped a couple people for registration violations and gave them money to pay for their registration," Schultz said.
The goal is to encourage positive interactions between law enforcement and members of the community.
"We stopped a lady who didn't have a car seat for her child and bought her one," Schultz said. "We gave money to a woman who lost her cellphone at the scene of a collision."
Officers also bought bus tickets for a couple who needed to get to Florida, Schultz said.
Every officer or deputy gets $500 to hand out around the holidays. Most hand out $100 per interaction, and they're deliberate about who they give it to.
