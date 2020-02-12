From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
$10K reward offered in Wind River wildlife, pet poisoning case
JACKSON (WNE) — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service law enforcement officers received word two years ago that several dogs had eaten poison and died just east of Dubois.
The domestic animals, out on walks near the East Fork of the Wind River and Horse Creek drainages, came down suddenly with diarrhea and were vomiting and convulsing. They were rushed to the East Fork Veterinary Services in Dubois, but didn't make it.
When Fish and Wildlife Special Agent Steve Stoinski learned of the poisoned pooches, an investigation found there were also many more wild casualties of the poison: a bald eagle, a golden eagle, a Swainson's hawk, 14 ravens, 17 magpies, a coyote and several small mammals. He worked the January 2018 incident for two years before going public Friday with a request for information.
"We're hoping that someone [will be] motivated enough by dead pets and poisoned wildlife to give us a call," Stoinski said. "But it's a shot in the dark."
If helping nab the person who deposited the poison-laced meat isn't enough motivation, there's also a cash reward for information that leads to a conviction.
The federal agency put up $2,000 for the reward, and its state counterpart, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, offered up to $5,000 more. A Fremont County resident also pledged $3,000, bringing the total reward pot to a maximum of $10,000, Stoinski said.
Wildlife crime officials have a history of investigating illegal poisonings — including incidents that killed dogs — in western Wyoming. Stoinski's best guess is that the deadly compound distributed near the East Fork and Horse Creek was intended to target one of the region's controversial large carnivores, grizzly bears or wolves.
Planning grant for reinforcing Goshen County irrigation tunnels advances to federal level
TORRINGTON (WNE) – A grant designed to help defray the costs of planning the permanent solution to reinforcing Bureau of Reclamation irrigation canal tunnels along the Fort Laramie irrigation ditch in Goshen County has been approved at the state level and is now awaiting review by the Federal Emergency Management Association.
The Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant has a maximum reward of $200,000.
Goshen County Emergency Management Coordinator Shelly Kirchhefer said the Goshen Irrigation District could use those funds to develop the design and plan for the tunnels.
One of those tunnels, tunnel No. 2, collapsed on July 17, 2019, and halted the flow of irrigation water to 100,000 acres of farmland in Wyoming and Nebraska.
"All this does is it helps their planning and design," Kirchhefer said. "If they have an engineer, they're going to have to look at what is required at the federal level to perform the hardening of the structure. "The grant funding is basically to help cover those costs and to assist with those costs. It will probably be well over $200,000 for the planning and design for that work they have to do on those tunnels."
Kirchhefer said the GID's plan for permanently fixing tunnel No. 2 is to use a technique called permeation grouting. According to sciencedirect.com, permeation grouting is a process used to shore up tunnels in unfavorable geological conditions. It's used in subsea tunnel projects, as well as situations like the one in Fort Laramie, where the soil is sandy and unstable. Tunnel No. 1 will also be reinforced.
