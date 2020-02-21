From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Lawmakers weigh arguments over CFD police deployments
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A bill highlighting a broader discussion about police deployments and public safety at Cheyenne Frontier Days was discussed for about an hour during a committee meeting Tuesday morning.
Senate File 134, which was introduced last week, would let CFD gain a malt beverage license through state law, rather than through the city of Cheyenne. Members of the Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee ultimately took no action on the bill, and they'll continue discussion Thursday.
SF 134 marks the latest development in an ongoing discussion of how Cheyenne Police Department officers are funded for the annual rodeo festival, which has been around since 1897.
The city of Cheyenne has historically provided police officers to CFD at no cost. But last year, in order to reach an officer-to-attendant ratio that meets industry standards, CFD agreed to split the $100,000 cost for additional officers to patrol the rodeos and evening concerts. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr has said the understanding was that after the first year, CFD would pick up the entire tab for the $100,000 annual cost.
During Tuesday morning's meeting, city officials argued the bill would take away local control over the issue and allow CFD to circumvent the one bargaining chip they have: issuance of a liquor permit.
"It appears as though this bill ... the underlying goal is to try to take away the oversight or the ability to monitor and set conditions on permits," Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said to lawmakers.
Rawlins PD rescues 31 abused, neglected animals
RAWLINS (WNE) — The Rawlins Police Department spent the weekend rescuing nearly three dozen dogs and cats from a local motel.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of a U-Haul moving vehicle parked at a local motel for two days that was full of dogs.
Officers found numerous animals in extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect. Several dogs were found dead inside of the U-Haul. The animals' owners were traveling through Rawlins.
In total, 28 dogs and puppies and three cats were rescued from the vehicle and motel room.
The rescue was a collaboration between the police department and the city's animal control officers, who are also employees of the police department. All of the animals were transported to the Rochelle Animal Shelter to be evaluated by a veterinarian while rehabilitating for future adoption. While the case is under investigation, though, the animals won't be eligible for adoption.
Fort Laramie man found guilty of first-degree murder
TORRINGTON (WNE) – Jamie Snyder kept a straight face and showed no emotion as Goshen County District Court Clerk Brandi Correa read the jury's decision that he had been ruled guilty of first-degree murder.
"I didn't kill Wade," Snyder later said. "We were friends for 10 years. I'm going to prison for life."
That is a possible fate for Snyder, who will be sentenced in 60 days after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
The verdict came after four full days of rehashing the events of May 24, 2018, and the days and years leading up to the day Snyder stabbed Erschabeck in Fort Laramie.
It took the jury just under an hour to decide on Snyder's guilt.
Snyder's defense attorney, Jonathon Foreman, spent much of the trial arguing that Snyder suffered from serious mental health issues and that external stressors had caused his client to suffer a temporary break from reality.
He pointed to an earlier involuntary commitment in a mental health institution as proof Snyder had issues.
"He believed people were surveilling him," Foreman said. "He saw tri-colored people in his yard that he believed were going to kill him. He believed he was Rasputin, a Russian priest killed in 1917. He was a fire-breathing dragon. He believed he was a wolf, his friend was a fox and they were at war with the birds. He believed there are lizard people running things, that he controlled weather, that he's a god, that he gave birth to Gavin (Martin's) sister's boyfriend. These are all documented by the examiners."
Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer, along with deputy attorney Jeremiah Sandburg, presented the jury with information that the crime had been premeditated and that Snyder's version of the events had varied from him not even being at the scene of the stabbing to Erschabeck being the aggressor.
Boyer told the court Snyder had planned his attack and had even told Michael Paules the day prior that Eschabeck "needed to die."
Short announces bid for US Senate
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Converse County Commissioner Robert Short has formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Mike Enzi.
The two-term Republican commissioner held a kick-off rally Monday at Glenrock's Hotel Higgins, which he and his wife Janella own. The businessman grew up in Glenrock and lives in Douglas, even though the couple's six companies are based in Glenrock, employ more than 150 people and have operations around the country.
The other Republican candidates to announce so far are former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis of Cheyenne, Mark Armstrong, Joshua Wheeler and Patrick Dotson, although Jackson billionaire Foster Friess is holding "listening tours" around the state to gauge support should he make a bid for the Senate seat. Friess, a staunch conservative who backed President Donald Trump, used his wealth to run for Wyoming governor in 2018, barely losing to current Gov. Mark Gordon in the Republican primary. Enzi is not running for re-election.
Conceding he may be facing an uphill battle against Lummis' statewide name recognition and Friess' wealth, the 57-year-old Short insisted that his is a true Wyomingite story that will resonate with voters, especially workers in the state.
He grew up poor in the small Converse County community, attended Glenrock High School and worked on the Duncan Ranch for $1 an hour to "buy my own shoes, because my parents couldn't afford to do that," he said during an interview prior to the announcement.
Since returning to Wyoming after working in Colorado and around the world, Short has since built a group of diverse companies in the energy, technology, drone, electrical, construction and hospitality industries.
Lummis has support of Wyoming senators
JACKSON (WNE) — Wyoming's two U.S. senators, both Republicans, endorsed longtime politician and Cheyenne native Cynthia Lummis, who will run for Senate this fall after a three-year sabbatical.
Lummis, a Republican, served from 2009 to 2017 as Wyoming's sole U.S. representative and will now seek Sen. Mike Enzi's seat as he prepares to retire in 2020 after two decades of service.
"She is a uniter we need," Enzi said in a news release Tuesday. "Cynthia will put Wyoming first and be a force to be reckoned with in Washington."
Sen. John Barrasso, who served with Lummis in Washington, D.C., for all four of her terms, described her as a "gritty champion for our conservative values."
"Filling Mike's shoes is no small task, and taking on Washington's big spenders and bigger government will require someone that has proven they can do it and win," said Barrasso. Lummis "is all these things," he said.
Lummis said in the news release that she would be "humbled and proud" to work with Barrasso, who "has been absolutely critical in beating back liberal venom in Washington."
Barrasso is the third-highest-ranking member of the Senate Republican leadership.
Lummis also said in her statement that should she be elected, she looks forward to working with Rep. Liz Cheney, who since 2017 has held Lummis' former seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. With Cheney as the third-highest-ranking member of House Republican leadership, Lummis would be joining a powerhouse political team.
"Wyoming's congressional delegation is truly the gold standard," she said.
Before serving in Congress, Lummis served for eight years as Wyoming's treasurer and spent another 14 in the state House and Senate.
