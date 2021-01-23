From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Gordon extends statewide mask mandate, eases gathering restrictions
CHEYENNE (WNE) — With Wyoming’s number of active COVID-19 cases well below the record highs of November 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday announced a change to the state’s public health orders that will increase the permitted size of gatherings, along with an extension of the statewide mask mandate.
The main change to the orders, which take effect Jan. 26, will allow indoor gatherings that include social distancing and face covering to have up to 25% of capacity, or a maximum of 250 people.
Under previous orders, such gatherings were limited to a maximum of 100 people, or 25% of capacity.
“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Gordon said in a statement.
“I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”
Limitations on outdoor gatherings have also been eased under the new orders, allowing up to 50% of venue capacity, or a maximum of 500 people, as long as social distancing measures and mask use are followed. Previously, the maximum number of people allowed for outdoor gatherings was 250.
Meanwhile, the statewide mask mandate, which Gordon first announced in early December, has been extended until Feb. 14, with counties having the ability to opt out of the requirements if local COVID-19 conditions move to safer levels in line with White House metrics.
Assault charge for man accused of trying to blind deputy with light
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man suspected of shining a bright white light at a sheriff’s deputy during a high-speed chase on Saturday has been charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Prosecutors also have attached a habitual criminal enhancement to the charge against Trevor William Brinkerhoff, 32, because he has two previous felony convictions in Park County — conspiracy to commit destruction or defacement of property in 2011 and accessory before the fact for dangerous drugs in 2010.
Brinkerhoff was arrested Jan. 16 after he allegedly ran from sheriff’s deputies when the car he was a passenger in led them on a high-speed chase on Highway 50.
The driver, who also fled, hasn’t been found.
The chase when a deputy noted odd driving behavior from a 2006 Audi she was following. She pulled the Audi over. The driver fled at speeds reaching over 100 mph.
Deputy Justin Cody, who was following the car, reported speeds of 127 mph. Within a minute, he reported that the passenger was shining a spotlight at him, trying to blind him, according to the affidavit.
After the car was disabled by spike strips, it was found to contain a heavy-duty light attached to a battery, which was described as commonly used for power tools.
“That light would have been bright enough to have been flashed at Deputy Cody’s vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
“A loss of vision, due to being blinded by bright lights, could have caused a crash, with a high probability of serious injury due to the speeds at which he was traveling,” according to the affidavit.
CWD found in Green River Basin
JACKSON (WNE) — Wildlife managers have documented chronic wasting disease in a new swath of the Green River basin.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department sent out a news release Wednesday announcing a positive hit for the prion disease in a mule deer buck found dead in deer hunt area 138.
That 1,628-square-mile zone stretches from the headwaters of Boulder Creek at the Continental Divide, down to the sagebrush-steppe landscape that terminates at Fontenelle Reservoir.
The arrival of the incurable, lethal disease to the southwest slope of the Wind River Range is not a surprise. CWD was confirmed in deer hunt area 139, just to the north, in 2017, when the neurological disorder was discovered in a dead mule deer doe found at a property near the Pinedale Airport.
Over the crest of the Winds, it has also been documented in adjoining deer hunt area 171 since 2015.
Chronic wasting disease first showed up in deer on the far west side of the state, but recently it is also being detected in elk in the region. In December a hunter-killed cow elk shot north of Dubois tested positive in elk unit 67, a zone that overlays deer hunt area 128, where CWD was detected five years ago.
A hunter also killed a CWD-positive cow elk in Grand Teton National Park, unit 75, this past fall, an indication that the disease is likely now present in the herd gathered on the National Elk Refuge.
