Stronger COVID rules approved for Teton County
JACKSON (WNE) — On Monday, newly elected Town Councilor Jessica Sell Chambers said she wanted to see a stronger government response to the coronavirus. On Tuesday she got her wish.
State health officials approved tighter restrictions for Teton County that are meant to beat back a record-breaking surge of cases. The new restrictions mirror the ones in place statewide in early December.
Bars and restaurants must close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Gatherings have been capped at 10 people or 25% of capacity for indoor events and 50% of capacity or 250 people for outdoor ones, as long as social distancing and other measures are followed.
Alongside the rule-making, Chambers said she wants elected officials to use their position to convey the severity of the local situation.
“The thing that we are not doing is leveraging our voices,” Chambers said Monday.
Despite being the ninth most populous county in Wyoming, Teton County had the highest number of active COVID-19 cases, 257, on Tuesday afternoon. Health officials have said that is in part due to a variant strain, first identified in the U.K., which research suggests can be up to 50% to 70% more transmissible.
While Wyoming has a new daily case rate of 33 per 100,000 people, Teton County’s was 139 per 100,000 people as of Tuesday.
Woman gets probation for taking $107,000 from real estate company
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman convicted of multiple counts of forgery was sentenced to four years of probation with a suspended sentence of four to eight years of incarceration Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Barbara Jean James pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to four counts of felony forgery (uttering). She was originally charged with 63 counts of felony forgery (uttering), but 59 of the counts were dismissed at sentencing by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell as part of a plea agreement. She will also be required to pay restitution.
“Not to be overly harsh, but this means, to me, you’re a thief. You’ll steal. You’ll commit fraud. You’ll deceive,” Campbell said just before sentencing James. “And, to an extent, that makes you a danger, not just to your community or family ... but to anyone, and that gives me grave concerns. But they aren’t concerns that can’t be dealt with in probation.”
According to court documents:
On June 30, 2017, real estate management corporation Hudson Real Estate Inc. reported theft by an employee to a Cheyenne Police officer. James, the manager of an apartment complex owned by Hudson Real Estate, was suspected of diverting payments made by tenants.
On Jan. 15, 2018, an accounting report provided by Hudson Real Estate concluded that “James misappropriated company funds from June 2016 through June 2017” and “James would accept cash or blank money orders from residents and record journal entries in tenant ledgers in order to conceal the theft.” The report totaled the losses at $107,987.
Man accused of head-butting police car
RIVERTON (WNE) — A man behaving destructively while being arrested now faces felony property destruction for head-butting a police officer’s car.
Stacy Roberts Medicinetop, 33, also is charged with two misdemeanors: possession of meth and interference with a peace officer. Each misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail – but the felony-level property destruction warrants any sentence up to 10 years, and any fine up to $10,000, if he is convicted.
Dec. 28 at about 9 a.m., Officer Randy Foos pulled over a dark grey van in a gas station parking lot.
The driver had four adults and one unrestrained 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The man in the front passenger seat was identified as Stacy Medicinetop.
While speaking with the driver, Foos smelled “a strong odor” of marijuana. He asked everyone to get out of the van, then RPD officer Joseph Zimmerman searched the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed meth, marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia and Medicinetop was arrested, according to records
While police searched Medicinetop, Foos wrote, the suspect yelled a curse word and head-butted Foos’ patrol vehicle.
Foos tried to rein Medicinetop with his hood, but the latter pulled away and turned slightly toward the officer.
“I performed a back trip, causing Medicinetop to fall into a face-down position,” Foos wrote. Police were able to maneuver the suspect into the back of the vehicle.
Foos looked at his patrol car and saw a “large dent” in it.
Gillette to host international youth gathering that could bring 55,000
GILLETTE (WNE) — An international Christian youth gathering that in the past has drawn more than 55,000 people will be held in Gillette in 2024.
The International Pathfinder Camporee, an event put on by Seventh-Day Adventist churches that happens every five years, will take place at Cam-plex in August 2024.
For the last few months, Campbell County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Cam-plex staff have worked with the International Pathfinder Camporee to move its event to Gillette.
Jessica Seders, executive director of the visitors center, said the event could have $25 million in economic impact, and it will be the largest event Campbell County has ever hosted, attracting more than 50,000 people from more than 100 countries.
It has previously been held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, since 1999.
Pathfinders is similar to a coed Scout club, and it’s organized by local Seventh-day Adventist churches. The clubs earn merit badges, learn outdoor skills, go camping, learn Bible knowledge and have fun being involved in community service projects.
Jeff Esposito, general manager of Cam-plex, said the events facility “is perfectly able to ramp up and host a group of this size.”
“This decision is a testament to our community and its ability to not only draw large international events with our world class facilities but our commitment to support one another for the good of our community,” Seders said in a press release.
New state program makes it easier to transfer college credits
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming’s public colleges and university have launched a new website that makes it easier to plan and manage college credit transfer.
WyoTransfer, at WyoTransfer.org, allows learners to explore the courses, programs and services offered at Wyoming’s seven community colleges and the university in Wyoming. The site makes it easier for learners to evaluate how the credits they have already earned may transfer or apply toward an educational program at another school.
Whether learners have some college credit but no degree or no college experience at all, WyoTransfer is a one-stop shop geared toward guiding them to completion.
Powered by AcademyOne’s intuitive workflow and publishing tools, WyoTransfer delivers the means for learners to make better informed academic choices. Returning adults, veterans and active duty military will make use of interactive applications that include prospective degree audits, transfer course maps checks and transfer agreements. Transfer students benefit by learning how previously earned credits will apply to programs of study and credentials.
All new or returning students will have access to transfer course equivalencies, transfer agreements, admission guidelines and guidance about the college transfer process. They can also create their own personalized accounts and request more information from each of the colleges across the state and the university.
WyoTransfer allows learners to search for programs, courses or course equivalencies by the state’s participating institutions. The new TransferCheck app lets them see exactly how their courses will be accepted for transfer credit and count toward general education and major degree requirements.
