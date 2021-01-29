Man dies in snowmobile wreck on Togwotee Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A 24-year-old Minnesota man died Wednesday after wrecking his snowmobile on Togwotee Pass near Holmes Cave, Teton County Search and Rescue said.
The team responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. with helicopter and ground crews, Teton County Search and Rescue Chief Adviser Cody Lockhart said. The man was riding his own snow machine, Lockhart said, and was visiting the Togwotee area with friends.
It wasn’t clear by press time how the man died, Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said.
“There was no visible trauma,” Carr said.
First responders think the man turned up a slope and his sled overturned on top of him.
“His friends got him out and started CPR,” Carr said.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and the Teton County Coroner’s Office will determine his cause of death.
Johnson County GOP votes to censure Cheney
BUFFALO (WNE) — The Johnson County Republican Party voted on Saturday to censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney following her Jan. 13 vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
The county party joins Carbon and Lincoln counties, in addition to the statewide party, as the only counties to so far issue a censure.
County party executive committee chairman Robert Garrison said the Saturday meeting was a regularlyscheduled meeting, but the addition of the discussion regarding the censure drew approximately 30 individuals from the public and approximately 25 regularly involved members.
Garrison said there was nearly an hour of public testimony on several issues, but the largest portion was taken up by censure discussion.
"I can't think of anyone that didn't have words encouraging the committee to do a censure,” he said about those speaking at the meeting.
He did say, however, the county party had received some emails in support of Cheney's vote before the meeting.
The official censure states that
Cheney's vote for impeachment stands "in contradiction to the quantifiable will of the majority of the electorate of Wyoming” and devalues the political influence of the state.
After public and committee testimony, the formal statement of disapproval was adopted. The vote was not unanimous, and Garrison and the executive committee declined to share the specifics of the vote.
He said the censure was the strongest statement the county party felt it could make at this time.
High school graduation rates up for seventh year
GILLETTE (WNE) — The state’s high school graduation rate for the 2019-20 academic year rose to 82.3%.
While the increase from the year before was a modest 0.2%, it represents the seventh straight year of increases across the state, the Wyoming Department of Education reported.
The 2019-20 academic year was finished under difficult circumstances after the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally disrupted and changed the nature of instructional delivery. The graduation rates released Tuesday represent the first data to be reported since the pandemic began, said Jillian Balow, the state’s superintendent for public instruction.
Balow praised the 18 school districts in the state that reported graduation rates higher than 90%. The number was 15 last year.
Campbell County School District was not one of those districts, but it did boast an 84.3% graduation rate, which Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer said was the district’s highest in the past nine years when he shared the graduation numbers with the school trustees Tuesday night.
Just five years ago, Eisenhauer said, the district was less than 75%, which put it below the state average. This year’s graduation rate is higher than the state average.
“In that short amount of time, I think we’ve developed a system and support that’s going to allow that trend to continue,” Eisenhauer said.
Sheridan youth facility to close
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Normative Services Academy, Inc. will close its doors March 22 “after an evaluation of viability of the Normative Services program,” according to a press release sent Wednesday morning by NSI Executive Director Clayton Carr.
“Over the next two months, we will be working collaboratively with families, state agencies and case workers to transfer our students to appropriate programs with the therapeutic supports necessary for them to be successful,” the press release said. “During that time, we will maintain all regulations and staffing ratios.”
The state of California announced late last year it was removing all of its students from NSI parent company Sequel Youth Services facilities throughout the U.S.
“California vowed last week to bring home all its children living in out-of-state treatment centers,” Curtis Gilbert with American Public Media reported Dec. 14, 2020. “State officials said they decided to review their use of those centers following the death of Cornelius Fredrick Jr. The 16-year-old Michigan boy died in May after he was held down by staff at Sequel’s Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan.”
In August 2019, former NSI Director Gary Flohr reported one-fourth of the 80 students residing at NSI were from California, while the majority came from Montana (54 students).
When asked to provide more updated numbers, Carr declined to comment.
Committee approves delay in appointing chancery court judges
RIVERTON (WNE) — A bill delaying the appointment of judges to Wyoming Chancery Court cleared a legislative committee Thursday with unanimous approval.
Staffing a brand-new court, representatives determined, can wait until the state has more money.
The specialized chancery court was created by the legislature in 2019 to fast-track complex business and corporate litigation, in an attempt to attract high-profile companies to the state.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jared Olsen, R-Laramie, a proponent of the court, noted during the committee meeting on Thursday that business registrations are a key component of Wyoming’s income.
“The Secretary of State deposited $53 million into the general fund for the biennium. It’s the only agency that does that, and the bulk of the money is coming from (business) filing,” he said.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon was, originally, tasked with appointing judges to the court in 2022. However, the state’s budget crisis prompted legislators to delay staffing chancery court until 2026.
Wyoming Supreme Court administrators noted during the meeting that funding each Wyoming court system costs roughly $1.1 million per biennium.
Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, voted in favor of the delay, adding that he disliked the idea of forming the court, altogether, because “given the financial crisis we’re facing, we’re going to have state employees losing their living, and to have a startup court is problematic.”
Olsen countered that the chancery court’s early existence would use already-employed Wyoming district court judges, who were singled out for their business expertise.
Cody man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from wreck
CODY (WNE) — A 60-year-old Cody man charged with two felonies related to a fall wreck is out of jail after posting a $250,000 cash bond.
Kenneth Stone has been charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon while driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury.
During his arraignment hearing Tuesday, Stone pleaded not guilty to both felony charges.
After bond was posted on Tuesday he was released from the Park County Detention Center. He had been in custody since Jan. 12.
His bond was lowered as a result of a stipulated agreement between the prosecution and defense. The agreement included the requirement that he surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor, and he is only allowed to travel within Wyoming and Montana.
Stone’s initial bond had been set at $750,000 cash only.
He has three prior felonies on his record including a 1997 charge for fleeing to Australia to avoid prison time from a 1994 charge.
His most recent charges stem from allegedly causing a North Fork car wreck in October that injured four other people.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence said he drifted into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the morning of Oct. 6 and collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by a 29-year-old from Cincinnati, Ohio, who was traveling west around a left-hand corner. As the car rounded the corner, Stone’s eastbound 1997 Ford Ranger entered in their lane.
