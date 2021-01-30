More eagles adopt Powder River Basin as home
GILLETTE (WNE) — More eagles have adopted the Powder River Basin as their winter home based on results of an eagle count coordinated by the Bureau of Land Management.
The count, conducted by volunteers on 1,400 miles of public roads in the basin Jan. 9, recorded 524 eagles.
That total includes 363 bald eagles, 130 golden eagles and 31 eagles of undetermined species, according to the BLM.
"Despite foggy and snowy conditions hampering visibility on the morning of the survey, the number of bald eagles observed this year increased from 2020, while the number of golden eagles counted remained about the same," the BLM said in a press release. "Several survey routes reported more eagles than are typically observed, suggesting that numbers were up across the basin this year."
Several other raptor species also were observed, the most common being rough-legged and red-tailed hawks.
The midwinter bald eagle survey has been conducted in the Powder River Basin since 2006, with recent year surveys finding about 350 to 500 eagles, with a high of 547 in 2016, the BLM said.
While hundreds of bald eagles are seen in the PRB during the winter months, only a few of them nest in the area. But a greater number of golden eagles remain in the Powder River Basin to breed. The additional winter populations migrate north in February, March and April, returning to the northern United States, Canada and Alaska.
Unemployment rate falls again
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Research and Planning section announced on Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in December. It was reported at 5.1 percent in November.
It’s the eighth month in a row Wyoming’s unemployment rate dropped and it falls well below the national unemployment rate of 6.7 percent.
Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted the information, as well as a graph made by WDWS’ research and planning that tracked the unemployment rate.
Sublette County, however, lagged behind other counties. The county registered a 5.7 percent unemployment rate, the third highest in Wyoming behind Natrona County (6.5 percent) and Sweetwater County (5.8 percent).
The numbers indicate a recovery in Wyoming’s economy, although unemployment rates in 19 counties fall shy of where they were from Dec. 2019.
Research and planning has scheduled the release of January unemployment numbers for March 8.
A WalletHub study released also on Tuesday concluded Wyoming has the country’s ninth-best unemployment rate recovery. That study analyzed four metrics: the state’s most recent unemployment data compared to rates from a year prior, not seasonally adjusted continued claims over the past year and overall unemployment rate.
Jackson long-term care residents reinfected with COVID
JACKSON (WNE) — St. John’s Living Center officials insist that the facility’s residents are safe and in good hands after five residents who were among nine who tested positive for COVID-19 in the fall tested positive again.
Marsha Sensat, the chief nursing officer for St. John’s Health and executive administrator of the Living Center, confirmed Thursday that five of the residents who tested positive in September and October again tested positive between Jan. 2 and as recently as Monday.
Two of those positive cases have cleared their quarantine period, while two more were expected to finish their quarantines Jan. 29. The fifth case is in the midst of a quarantine of at least 10 days, she said.
None of the residents who tested positive showed any symptoms, “not even so much as a sniffle,” Sensat said, adding that none of the cases required hospitalization.
St. John’s Chief Communications Officer Karen Connelly said there had also been two positive cases at the center in December.
Sensat also said that all five of the recent cases had been vaccinated against COVID-19. She warned people not to make ill-informed judgments about the vaccine’s effectiveness, given that they take a certain amount of time after they are administered to reach their full effectiveness.
“I would have to look at their dates of when they got their last vaccine, because you have another 10 to 20 days until you build up an immunity to it,” Sensat said.
