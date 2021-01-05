From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
"Troubling" car fire reported near Capitol
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire Saturday morning in front of a government office complex near the Wyoming Capitol in downtown Cheyenne.
“We were dispatched at 7:39 a.m. to a vehicle fire that was threatening structures as the intersection of 26th Street and Capitol Avenue,” Andrew Dykshorn, battalion chief for Cheyenne Fire Rescue, said. “We observed a small four-door vehicle that was parked between the east and west buildings at the Herschler Complex and was actively involved in fire. One engine crew was able to extinguish that fire fairly quickly with no damage to the existing structure on either side of the car.”
Outgoing Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said she heard about the fire through a second-hand source and arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. According to Orr, fire rescue personnel reported to her that an accelerant was used in the fire.
Orr called the incident “troubling, especially in light of what just happened in Downtown Nashville,” referring to the Christmas Day RV bombing in Tennessee’s capital city, which left only the perpetrator dead and eight others injured.
“We still don’t know the reasons behind (Saturday’s fire),” Orr said. “As I leave office, I would ask the people of Cheyenne to be open to the fact that unfortunately the time has come to where we might not have as much access, as far as being able to drive up close to our Capitol and government buildings.”
Pinedale man killed in Hoback Canyon wreck
JACKSON (WNE) — Alarmed eyewitnesses called 911 about an erratic, swerving driver on New Year’s Day just minutes before her SUV crashed into another vehicle in Hoback Canyon, killing its occupant.
Twenty-eight-year-old Jade S. Jewkes, of Jackson, is being held in Sublette County Jail on charges of aggravated vehicle homicide, Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther said. Alcohol impairment is being investigated as a factor, but her blood alcohol level is not yet known.
Shane Deal, of Pinedale, was gravely injured in the crash, Guenther said, which happened at about 3:15 p.m. Friday on Highway 191 just north of Granite Creek. A helicopter picked him up and headed for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, but weather diverted them to St. John’s Health, where Deal succumbed to his injuries. He was 39.
After buying a 1993 Ford F-250 truck with a snowplow in Idaho, Deal was driving the rig home to Pinedale, Guenther said, trailed by his sister, and Jewkes was northbound in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Liberty. Her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck Deal’s truck head-on.
Jewkes was treated for minor injuries at St. John’s Health, taken into custody by troopers and transported to the jail in Pinedale, where she was set to appear in a preliminary hearing Monday morning.
