AG interested in brand inspection case
PINEDALE (WNE) — On Jan. 6, the Sublette County Attorney's Office filed a petition in 9th District Court for writ of review of a Circuit Court magistrate's Dec. 10 ruling that a deputy's stop and search of a livestock trailer for brand inspections required "probable cause" of a crime.
Ninth District Court Judge Marv Tyler then transferred that petition to 4th District Court Judge John Fenn in Sheridan County.
The petition questions if the state brand inspection law requires "probable cause" or suspicion of a crime and argues that livestock brands are subject to state inspection to regulate Wyoming's livestock industry.
Now the Wyoming Attorney General's Office "respectfully requests to be heard" if presiding 4th District Judge John Fenn "should consider the constitutionality of Wyoming Statute 11-21-103."
On June 2, 2019, a Sublette County deputy stopped Rex F. Rammell, a Rock Springs veterinarian with property in Pinedale, to search his livestock trailer and request current brand inspections for five horses.
Rammell received five citations for violating Wyoming Statute 11-21-103 and five misdemeanor charges were filed against him in Sublette County Circuit Court, where he pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Kainer.
Rammell has represented himself throughout the case, claiming that the stop violated his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights.
In response to the prosecution's petition for writ of review in a higher District Court, Wyoming Attorney General's Office Senior Assistant Attorney Joshua Eames "respectfully requests" to be heard if Judge Fenn decides to consider the law's constitutionality.
Conservationists seek environmental planner for Teton County
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County's conservationists have their sights set on a bureaucratic changeup: a new town and county position focused solely on conservation.
"There's no reason, with the position Teton County holds in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, that we shouldn't have someone dedicated to conservation issues," said Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates. Such a role does not currently exist.
Combs is one of 18 conservation officials who signed onto the request. Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance Executive Director Skye Schell delivered the letter to town and county officials as both groups begin to gear up for the 2020-2021 budgeting process.
The town and county both consider environmental factors in some of their decision making, but neither employs an all-encompassing environmental ombudsman. Snake River Fund Executive Director Jared Baecker said the lack of a government staffer focused on prioritizing ecosystems in decisions has caused some things to slip through the cracks.
"Here in Teton County where we have an abundance of wild rivers," Baecker said, "we've lacked the oversight to manage how bank stabilization projects have been appropriately filed and executed by land owners and developers."
A new conservation-focused official, in Baecker's mind, would nip problems early on. Like a planner who works to make sure new developments comply with land development regulations before they're built, the conservation planner would allow the county to "pre-vet" projects before they get too far down the road.
Beet growers wait for word on disaster aid
POWELL (WNE) — Federal disaster assistance to sugar beet growers whose crops were impacted by the 2019 harvest freeze is still not finalized.
Growers in the Western Sugar Cooperative's four-state region met for an annual meeting last week in Loveland, Colorado, hoping for word on their application for assistance under the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wildfire and Hurricane Disaster Indemnity Program (WHIP). They had earlier been notified they qualified for the program — along with grower cooperatives in the Upper Midwest.
But despite the strong effort on behalf of sugar beet growers, there is nothing to report, said Ric Rodriguez of Powell, a member of Western Sugar Cooperative's governing board.
"We discussed the potential of the payment, but nothing has been finalized," he said. "There is hope it would help right the ship for some growers."
Growers did chart a course for next year that would expand acreage planted in beets as a rebound plan.
"We will plant a few more acres in all areas as we try to make up for the loss of sugar (with the recent crop)," he said. "The price of sugar has stabilized and actually has risen slightly because of the sugar losses across the beet growing regions. The hope is that the coop can take advantage of those prices on the crop that will be planted in 2020."
