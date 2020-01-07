From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Cody standoff ends with one dead
CODY (WNE) — A standoff involving Cody police and Park County deputies ended around 5:30 p.m. Monday when authorities in tactical gear entered a camper where a 76-year-old man had shot and killed himself after shooting a woman in the head, according to a Cody Police Department news release.
The woman, his 44-year-old girlfriend, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Cody Regional Health Emergency Department.
For roughly two hours authorities, some with the Tactical Response Team carrying rifles, had surrounded a fifth wheel parked in the Parkway RV Campground and Trailer Village and had at one point fired several rounds of possible smoke or concussion grenades.
The incident began at 3:29 p.m. when an ambulance responded to a 44-year-old woman with a head injury.
The female told officers she was shot in the head by her boyfriend during an argument in their camper, which was located in the RV park behind the gas station, the release states. The female was able to leave the camper and sought help at the gas station.
The male followed the female to the gas station, but apparently returned to the camper as law enforcement arrived.
Multiple attempts to make contact with the male were unsuccessful. With the assistance of the Cody Bomb Team, a specialized robot was deployed into the camper and it was discovered the male suspect was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Man accused of embezzling from pizza store
LARAMIE (WNE) — A Laramie man, Adam Schneider, has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing upwards of $12,800 from Papa Murphy’s on Grand Avenue.
Between October and December, the 34-year-old manager apparently embezzled the business’s cash deposits before being caught. He became the manager less than a month after being hired.
On Dec. 21, the business’s co-owner told police that Schneider had been responsible for taking the business’s cash deposits to the bank.
However, the co-owner later realized that very few cash deposits had been made during that
time period and Papa Murphy’s was $12,800 short.
When Schneider was confronted, he reportedly told the co-owner that “he does not have a car and it is hard to get to the bank and the safe was full, so he kept some of the cash at his home.”
When Laramie Police Department officer Ethan Greenwalt spoke with Schneider, he told the officer “you know what happened,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
When Greenwalt and Schneider went to the defendant’s house to recover the money, Schneider’s mother came out and the defendant reportedly said, “I’m
in big trouble, I embezzled a bunch of money from work.”
While at his house, Greenwalt found $2,343 in cash as well as deposit slips totaling $7,620.
Under Wyoming law, theft of more than $1,000 constitutes a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Riverton reaches deal with SkyWest for air service
RIVERTON (WNE) — The City of Riverton has entered into a lease agreement with SkyWest Airlines for use of Riverton Regional airport.
SkyWest will offer flights between Riverton Regional and Denver International Airport beginning Sunday, Jan. 12.
Denver Air Connection, which currently serves Riverton Regional, will stop providing flights Jan. 11. But public works director Kyle Butterfield said it will take longer than one day for DAC to vacate the building.
“There will be a demobilization timeframe,” he said during a Riverton City Council meeting, suggesting that, “to be fair to the new lessee,” the city should waive the first month of rental fees for SkyWest’s use of the ticket counter, office, baggage claim and baggage makeup areas of the terminal at Riverton Regional.
“SkyWest will not have exclusive use of many of those areas ... due to the transition of DAC from the terminal,” Butterfield said.
He added that he does not recommend waiving any other fees, such as those charged for landing and use of the gate holding area.
The city signed an agreement in August to work with SkyWest as part of Wyoming’s new commercial air service improvement program. The airline also will provide service in Gillette, Rock Springs and Sheridan through its capacity purchase agreement with the state.
As part SkyWest’s agreement with the city, Riverton will continue to contribute 40 percent of the minimum revenue guarantee required for commercial air service through SkyWest, with the state covering the rest.
Wyoming Humanities names new chief operating officer
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming Humanities, the statewide organization that develops and promotes cultural and artistic endeavors, has named former Wyoming Business Council CEO Shawn Reese as its new chief operating officer.
Reese, who served as the council’s CEO from 2014 to last year, will lead strategic and financial planning for the organization, which serves as Wyoming’s affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Wyoming Humanities executive director and CEO Shannon Smith said the hiring of Reese fits into the organization’s efforts to follow the mission of ENDOW, an effort started by former Gov. Matt Mead to diversify the state’s economy.
“It really became clear over the period of time that the ENDOW council was working that the idea of enhancing the creative and cultural economy in this state would be a great benefit to this diversification project,” Smith said.
Given Reese’s experience with the Wyoming Business Council and as Mead’s policy director, Smith said the new hire will help the organization attract businesses to particular communities by using economic incentives.
Reese, in a statement provided to the Tribune Eagle, said he was excited to start sparking synergies between various communities in Wyoming.
“I believe the arts and humanities can drive personal and economic development, and I am eager to help build the superstructure of Wyoming’s cultural network at this critical juncture in our state’s history,” Reese said.
