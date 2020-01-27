From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Medical groups band together to back Medicaid expansion
CASPER (WNE) — A group of Wyoming health organizations formally announced this week their plan to lobby the Legislature to expand Medicaid in the Equality State.
"I think we're hearing from a lot of sectors and a lot of different voices are coming up and speaking out and supporting Medicaid expansion," said Chris Merrill, whose Equality State Policy Center is part of the coalition.
The group — dubbed Healthy Wyoming — includes the Wyoming Medical Society, the state hospital association, AARP Wyoming, and state chapters of the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Merrill said. Its sole and explicit goal, he added, was expanding Medicaid. Its rollout includes a question-and-answer handout with facts about expansion and a Facebook video quoting several University of Wyoming medical students speaking in favor of the effort.
States have the ability to expand the program under the Affordable Care Act and via a Supreme Court decision. The process would broaden the joint state-federal program to those making 138 percent of the federal poverty line. The new costs of the larger program would be split between the federal government and the state, with the feds paying 90 percent going forward.
Figures released by Wyoming's Health Department show that Wyoming would pay about $18 million in the first two years of expansion, while the feds would pay $136 million. Roughly 19,000 Wyomingites would be newly covered by expansion in those first years.
Special prosecutor finds no election code violations in Sheridan
SHERIDAN — A special prosecuting attorney has concluded that no charges should emerge from election code violation complaints filed with the Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder's Office regarding the city of Sheridan's November special election.
The city's November special election determined whether Charter Ordinance 2202 — which revised the duties of Sheridan's city administrator position — would take effect.
Crook County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Baron wrote that no election nor criminal laws were violated based on the first complaint.
The complaint, which came from Sheridan resident Edward Miller, stemmed from an altercation between Miller and Sheridan City Council President Richard Bridger and Sheridan City Councilor Patrick Henderson at The Hub on Smith Oct. 30, 2019.
On that date, Miller confronted Bridger and Henderson, who were discussing the special election with city residents eating lunch at The Hub. Miller told the councilors they were violating election laws by discussing their opinions on the election, which led to an argument.
Regarding election and open meeting laws, Baron said Bridger and Henderson did nothing wrong. He wrote that elected officials are well within their rights to publicly explain their stance on political issues.
The second complaint Baron considered came from Banner resident Vicki Taylor. Taylor's complaint questioned whether the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce should have taken a stance on the special election considering the organization receives Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funding from the city of Sheridan.
Baron wrote that there was no evidence that the Chamber used public funds improperly and noted that nothing prevents an entity that receives government funds from electioneering. As such, he concluded the Chamber had not violated any criminal laws.
Campbell County Health awaits payment for ransomware attack
GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County Health's operations may be back to normal after a September ransomware attack crippled the organization, but it is still working to recover from its financial losses.
"There's no impact on operations at this point," CCH Chief Financial Officer Mary Lou Tate said about the effects of the attack.
The assault knocked out more than 1,500 computers and servers throughout the organization, which included Campbell County Memorial Hospital and the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
CCH still has not received settlement money from its insurance companies, which is expected to be around $1.5 million, the amount lost due to the attack, Tate said.
"So any numbers that you may look at year-to-date is going to be impacted because we had a few weeks where we had less volume and less revenues," she said. "When we get the insurance settlement revenues (they) will be accounted for, but the volumes will never come back for the year."
The insurance companies requested information on the hospital's finances for three months before and after the attack, Tate said. CCH has given them a "massive amount of data," but it could be another month or two before the hospital learns more about the settlement.
The hospital also is still examining how much it cost in overtime hours and extra personnel that were used to address the attack.
"I don't have a quantification of that right now," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.