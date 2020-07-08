From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Wyoming gas prices increase slightly
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gasoline prices could stall during the second half of summer after nine straight weeks of increases, according to a surveying company.
But in the short term, Wyoming customers are paying more at the pump. Prices have risen 1.5 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 62.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Prices in Campbell County are at $1.927 a gallon, according to the survey. Lower prices in Wyoming are found only in Natrona and Converse counties.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17.
“With July 4 behind us, we’re now halfway through the summer driving season, and the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As of Sunday evening, it appears possible that we may break the nine straight weeks of rising prices thanks to a drop in demand fueled by COVID-19 cases surging in some states.”
Memorial Day and the July Fourth holidays have seen the lowest prices since 2004, he said.
The cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.64 a gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.59 agallon, a difference of 95 cents.
Men arrested in Evanston sought in Utah murder
EVANSTON (WNE) — Two men who were arrested last week by the Evanston Police Department on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, were in custody when they were later discovered to be wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in West Valley City, Utah.
The West Valley City Police Department announced 25-year-old Saivontre Spillers and 22-year-old Adrian McCleary were arrested in Evanston by WVCPD related to the June 28 death of teen Edwin Reyes.
Evanston officers arrested the pair after being called to the Flying J on the morning of June 29, regarding a vehicle with significant front-end damage that had been parked with the lights on for more than 45 minutes with no visible occupants.
During a thorough search of the vehicle after obtaining a warrant, officers said they discovered three Glock pistols wrapped in T-shirts in a bag in the backseat, along with magazines, ammunition and holsters.
They also discovered baggies and packages containing what appeared to be drugs, according to the police report.
Utah law enforcement officers reportedly came to Evanston, took custody of the vehicle and possession of the firearms and met with local officers.
With EPD officers present, Utah officers also reportedly interviewed both Spillers and McCleary, who allegedly both admitted they had participated in the shooting in West Valley City, Utah, on June 28, which resulted in the death of Reyes.
Foresters begin 10-year thinning project in Bridger-Teton
JACKSON (WNE) — Dozens of firefighters and contracted foresters have been out on foot in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, trimming, limbing and stacking slash piles of trees along the forest front south of Bondurant.
The project, now underway, is the first phase of a forest thinning and burning effort that covers 16,135 acres, reaching from the east face of Monument Ridge, south past Clark Draw and Clark Butte, and then continuing down to Kilgore Creek along Upper Hoback River Road. When headed out of the Hoback Canyon toward Pinedale, the area covers much of the high country south and west of Highway 189/191 all the way to the Hoback River bridge near the Bondurant post office.
“The project starts on the northwest end, and slowly over a 6- to 10-year period, we’ll work toward the Upper Hoback Road,” Bridger-Teton National Forest Big Piney District Ranger Don Kranendonk told the Jackson Hole Daily.
The goal is twofold: benefiting mule deer and other wildlife habitat by encouraging aspen growth, while also attempting to mitigate the risk of high-intensity wildfires by reducing the density of the forest.
Two years from now, in spring 2022, Bridger-Teton crews or contractors will ignite the then-cured piles of slash that firefighters are assembling right now, according to a press release from the forest.
Gillette wins Main Street America accreditation
GILLETTE (WNE) — For the fifth straight year, Gillette Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program. It’s Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street approach.
During those five years, Gillette Main Street has brought in more than $136,000 in in-kind support, $147,000 in grants and contractual funding and 12,404 volunteer hours, which equates to $297,696 in investment.
In 2019, Gillette Main Street hosted events that brought an estimated 12,000 people downtown.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillette Main Street has been a vital clearing house of information for merchants and the community to connect them to resources and continued downtown events and promotions.
Gillette Main Street is one of 860 nationally accredited Main Street America programs across the country.
Gillette Main Street’s performance is evaluated by the Wyoming Main Street Program, which works with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet 10 performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
