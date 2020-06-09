From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Yellowstone staff test negative for coronavirus
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park staff are reportedly clear of COVID-19. The park had 43 employees who regularly interact with visitors tested for the virus on May 28 and 29. Every employee's test result was returned negative, according to a park press release on Thursday.
It was the first round in a series of "surveillance" testing that will carry on through the summer, as per the reopening plan implemented by the park. The testing is aimed at slowing the spread of the virus through efforts to recognize and quickly isolate any affected individuals who only have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic carriers.
Yellowstone will be running another 100 tests this week. The press release stated that they will continue giving public updates on the surveillance testing results.
Both Wyoming and Montana are giving assistance to the park's testing program, as are Park County, Wyoming, and Park County, Montana.
Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said that within the national park system, their testing practices are the most aggressive undertaken so far.
"Information gained from this program will inform management decisions," Sholly said in the press release.
The press release also stated that the park's vehicle traffic at the open Wyoming gates has been 70% of 2019 vehicle traffic at those same gates. Overall, vehicle traffic in the park is only 20% of last year's.
Legislators to review "workshare" plan
CASPER (WNE) — The Wyoming Legislature will likely take up a bill in the next few months that would allow workers whose hours have been reduced to receive some unemployment benefits for up to one year.
If passed, the legislation would set up something commonly known as a short-term compensation, or "worksharing," program, opening up unemployment benefits to workers still on payroll while allowing small business owners to cut employee hours in an effort to save costs.
While common in many states, such a program has never existed in Wyoming. However, provisions in the federal coronavirus relief bill included an appropriation to help states stand up a program while backfilling 100% of the funding for those programs.
Though seemingly an easy fix to stabilize businesses and reduce unemployment, short-term compensation programs still have their quirks. Under a draft proposal working its way through the Joint Committee on Minerals, Business, and Economic Development, employers would still be required to pay the full cost of their existing health insurance and benefits packages throughout the maximum yearlong duration of the program and can only reduce an employee's time from 10 to 60%.
Ultimately, it will be up to every business to decide for themselves whether to implement the program within their own workforce or not. Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, however, believes most participants will likely see an overall savings from the program.
Riverton man charged with sexual abuse of children
RIVERTON (WNE) — After catching the attention of doctors, school counselors, and police for years, a 60-year-old man is being prosecuted for first-degree sexual abuse of children.
Lester Lietz, of Riverton, is in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
In 2015, a Riverton Police Department officer spoke with a school counselor regarding reports that Lietz had pushed a 9-year-old girl up by the neck and "pulled" on her privates until she cried. He'd also been seen touching a 4-year-old's genitalia.
In 2016, then-RPD detective Daniel Ladd spoke with Indian Health Services about liberties Lietz was believed to have taken with the older girl. In June of 2019, the children were taken with family to Nevada, away from Lietz, where they were encouraged by RPD detective Jacob Nation to speak with law enforcement there.
In the interview with Nevada police, another of the girls, who was 5 during the interview but 4 during the incident, described painful encounters with Lietz.
Lietz is charged with two separate accusations of first-degree sexual abuse of children, each of which carries a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 50 years.
The case was brought against him April 28. He was transferred to Fremont County District Court for felony-level prosecution May 7.
He pleaded "not guilty" soon after.
Thunderbirds air show slated to continue, despite CFD cancellation
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Following the cancellation of this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne simply won't be the same this July.
But at least one annual tradition – the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air show – is scheduled to carry on.
The current plan is to hold the air show at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which last year hosted the event for the first time since 1993.
As in previous years, the F-16s that make up the Thunderbirds fleet are tentatively slated to arrive in Cheyenne on a Monday – July 20 this year – then perform their full show Wednesday, July 22, though those dates could still change.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that "we know (the show) is going to happen," adding more details on the show will be available in coming weeks.
"We want to do this to make people feel good and be able to get out and enjoy a sense of community," Barth said Friday.
Air Force Col. Brian Rico, military liaison to the CFD General Committee, said the organizers are exploring every option to ensure they can hold the air show this summer.
"This year might be a little different if we have to social-distance people," Rico said. "It might end up being a sort of drive-in movie theatre type of show."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.