From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Bull rider killed at event
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Scott Mitzelfelt, a bull rider from Sioux County, Nebraska, was killed March 7 when he was stomped by a bull during the 28th Annual Bulldacious Bull Riding event at the Goshen County Fairgrounds.
Condolences for Mitzelfelt, who was 53, flooded social media in the hours after the event. His sister, Michelle Hoos, wrote on social media that her brother was "doing what he loved" at the time of his death.
"He was living his lifelong passion of being a bull rider," she said. "He unfortunately got bucked off a bull last night and the bull stepped on his head and chest. He unfortunately passed away, our hearts are broken and are looking for peace and comfort during this time. Please keep his girls and those he loved in your thoughts and prayers."
Goshen County Coroner Darin Yates said the investigation is ongoing, but confirmed Mitzelfelt had been knocked unconscious before the bull stepped on him.
"He had been participating in a bull riding event when he was thrown from the bull, knocking him unconscious, then got trampled by the bull," Yates said. "He was transported by Torrington EMS to Banner Health Community Hospital where, despite continued resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead."
Tea Party asks Teton Co. to affirm Second Amendment support
JACKSON (WNE) — After a January Second Amendment rally on Town Square, some gun rights advocates have begun calling for firearm protections in Teton County.
"The storm is approaching from the east and the west," Bob Culver of the Jackson Hole Tea Party said, addressing commissioners in March. "It will get here."
Culver said a wave of anti-gun sentiment and regulation fomenting on the coasts will eventually reach Wyoming. To stem that tide, he and the Tea Party asked commissioners to discuss and ultimately pass a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. That would affirm the county's commitment to upholding gun rights in the face of a perceived threat of firearm restrictions at a state and federal level. If the county did so, it would join municipalities across the country that have adopted ordinances refusing to enforce firearm rule-making viewed as an infringement on the second amendment.
The measure, however, is not likely to gain traction locally.
Teton County Board of County Commissioners Chair Natalia D. Macker said elected officials weren't intending to consider the Tea Party's resolution.
"I don't see it being put on an agenda," she said. "It's a very charged subject, obviously."
The Teton County GOP did discuss the proposal but decided not to pass it internally because a similar, statewide bill dubbed the Second Amendment Preservation Act was moving through the Wyoming legislature.
Oregon woman pleads not guilty to 10 animal cruelty charges
RAWLINS (WNE) — An Oregon woman appeared in court Monday to face charges that she abused and caused the deaths of multiple animals she supposedly rescued.
Jennifer Elizabeth Stracener, 44, of Tillamook, is charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty, although five counts are felony charges and the other five are misdemeanors. In total, Stracener's charges amount to 12.5 years in prison and/or $29,500 in fines.
She pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges on Monday in Carbon County District Court.
According to an arrest affidavit:
On Feb. 15, the police dispatch received a call from a guest at the Econo Lodge. He observed a U-Haul full of dogs on the west side of the hotel.
Two Rawlins officers responded to the area and saw the truck with a man and woman standing next to it. An officer made contact with Fred Nicholas and Christina Fant, who said they'd been moving from Louisiana along with other family members.
The couple opened the truck, where an officer observed multiple dogs in kennels. He also saw numerous dead dogs, some of which had been dead for more than a few days. The couple claimed most of the dogs belonged to Stracener.
The officers made contact with Stracener, who owned a company in Louisiana called Dogs R' Us and the dogs were rescues. Since her family was moving to Oregon, she was moving the business there, too.
Twenty-seven dogs and three cats were ultimately seized. Officers observed the cages were stacked on top of each other and most didn't have bottoms, with dogs standing on top of each other, dead dogs, filth and feces.
Historic ranch near Sheridan purchased
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The historic Spear-O-Wigwam property has been purchased by five Wyoming men.
Steve Sessions, Todd Sessions, Kevin Sessions, Curt Symons and Carl Symons closed the deal Monday at Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc.
Northern Wyoming Community College District previously owned Spear-O. The district purchased it in 2011 for $650,000; Monday's purchase closed for $800,000.
The new owners, all Wyoming natives, intend to allow the public access to the property. They hope people will stay overnight and "have an experience that brings happiness and joy for memories that last a lifetime," according to a press release.
Possible events the new owners envision for the property include "family reunions, company retreats, weddings, church groups, education associations and other kinds of social events."
Currently, a web presence including details such as pricing and scheduling for the property does not exist, but the buyers said it is forthcoming.
Some activities Spear-O intends to offer its guests include a varied list of outdoor recreation including "canoeing, hiking, biking, ATV, UTVs, (world-class) fishing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and more."
Owners did not share a timeline indicating when these activities will be available.
Spear-O will reopen in May of this year, but owners said not all potential activities will be available at time of opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.