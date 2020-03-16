From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Rare disease outbreak found in pronghorn near Gillette
GILLETTE (WNE) – More than 50 pronghorn have died near Gillette from the same bacteria that killed more than 75 of them last year.
The outbreak is being investigated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in collaboration with the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory.
The deaths north of Gillette were noted beginning Feb. 15 and are blamed preliminarily on Mycoplasma bovis. Game and Fish is monitoring the situation and has sent field personnel to the area. The department is working with Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory researchers to study the outbreak in more detail.
The source of infection of the M.bovis, the ability to predict the duration and the geographic distribution of this outbreak in pronghorn is unknown at this point, the Game and Fish Department said in a press release.
Game and Fish continues to monitor for the disease across the state. With the exception of the Gillette area, this bacteria has not been reported as associated with significant mortality in other wildlife populations in Wyoming.
To date, this pathogen has not been shown to affect domestic pets like horses, dogs or cats and is not considered a human health risk.
Mycoplasma bovis should not be confused with Mycobacterium bovis that causes tuberculosis in cattle. They are two unrelated bacteria that cause very different diseases, Game and Fish officials said.
Area residents who see or find sick or dead pronghorn are encouraged to contact the local game warden, biologist or Sheridan Regional Game and Fish office at 307-672-7418.
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly trafficking 10 packages of methamphetamine, about 11 pounds, through Laramie and Albany counties March 4.
Federal charges were filed against Jorge Alberto Lara on Monday, March 9. He is being charged federally for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
The prosecution is asking that Lara remain in custody during his court proceedings because he is facing a 10-plus year drug sentence if convicted.
Law enforcement first noticed Lara when he was staying at the Days Inn hotel in Laramie County, according to court documents. Officers discovered the phone number that Lara booked the room under was connected to drug dealing on the East Coast.
An officer filed a look out on the rental vehicle Lara was driving, so law enforcement could stop the vehicle if they got probable cause to do so, according to court documents.
Lara was later pulled over in Albany County on Interstate 80 near mile marker 316 for speeding, according to court documents.
During the traffic stop, officers asked Lara where he was going, and he responded that he was visiting family in Idaho, according to court documents. However, officers became suspicious because Lara couldn't name where he was going to in Idaho.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found the 10 packages of methamphetamine taped to the inside of a spare tire, according to court documents.
Colter Elementary teacher back at work after arrest
JACKSON (WNE) — A Colter Elementary teacher is back at work this week after being arrested for strangulation in January.
Matthew Elliott, 36, was arrested Jan. 21 after a woman called police wanting to report an assault from the night before.
The Teton County Sheriff's Office interviewed the accuser, who said Elliott became angry at her and "lunged at her and grabbed her by the throat and choked her for approximately 15 seconds."
The victim had red marks on both sides of her neck during the police interview the next day, deputies stated in documents. When interviewed, Elliott denied the allegations.
Based on the severity of the marks on the accuser's neck, deputies arrested Elliott and charged him with strangulation of a household member, a felony.
According to the case file in Teton County Circuit Court, Elliott is set to appear for a change of plea hearing April 6. Since the hearing is on the circuit court docket, the case is being resolved with a lesser misdemeanor charge.
Teton County School District No. 1 Information Coordinator Charlotte Reynolds confirmed that Elliott is still employed by the district. A staff directory lists him as a third-grade teacher at Colter Elementary.
"He returned on Monday after a 30-day leave," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said the district can place employees on paid administrative leave for up to 30 days.
