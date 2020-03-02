From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Woman accused of falsely billing Medicaid $24,000
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 34-year-old Glendo woman faces more than four dozen felony charges for allegedly falsely billing Medicaid $24,000 for respite care and companion services she provided for two children between Aug. 31, 2017, and Aug. 16, 2018.
Ciara Coleman, who was arrested Wednesday, has been charged with 26 counts of providing assistance by misrepresentation, which alleges she knowingly made a misrepresentation or false statement or disclosed a material fact in providing medical assistance in the amount of $500 or more under the Wyoming Medical Assistance and Services Act.
Coleman also has been accused of 25 counts of forgery and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.
All three crimes are felonies in Wyoming and are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Coleman provided services to participants in the Community Choices Waiver program, which is part of Wyoming Home and Community-Based Services. The program is a supplement to assistance that is available to people through Medicaid.
The program provides case management and many types of in-home services.
In total, Coleman is accused of falsely billing Medicaid $24,086 over a one-year period. An arrest warrant was signed by a judge Feb. 5, and she was arrested Wednesday. She was released from jail Thursday after making a $7,500 cash or surety bond.
Riverton police respond to call about sick dolls
RIVERTON (WNE) — Police saved the day recently when a 4-year-old girl called 911 because her baby dolls were sick.
The little girl phoned dispatch at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, saying she was there with Bridger, "and that's an emergency, because the baby won't stop crying!"
The girl said she was going to get Bridger, but then lost contact with dispatch.
Three officers arrived on scene: officers Wes Barry and Brandon Brookover, and Sgt. Scott Komrs. "The mother answered the door and was like 'Oh really?'" said Riverton Police Department captain Todd Byerly.
But the little girl knew what to do.
She emerged and confronted the officers saying "Yes! My babies are sick, and I need help."
The officers tried to talk to the little girl about whether the babies' illnesses really warranted a 911 call, but "she wasn't having it," said Byerly. "She wanted our assistance."
Eventually the scene ended with an agreement: Next time the babies are sick, ask Mom for help first.
"She was the cutest thing," Barry said to Byerly. "She was just really worried about her babies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.