From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Laramie County commissioners reach settlement agreement in 2015 inmate death
CHEYENNE (WNE) -– The Laramie County Board of Commissioners has reached a settlement agreement related to the 2015 suicide of a man in the Laramie County jail.
Hunter Lee Johnson, 19, was arrested on suspicion of interference with a peace officer, breach of police and being a minor under the influence of alcohol. Officers found him unresponsive in his jail cell on Dec. 22, 2015, and he was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died Dec. 27, 2015.
The commissioners approved the agreement for $170,000 and court costs between Brenda and David Lee Johnson as the estate representatives for Hunter Lee Johnson. The action was brought against Laramie County Sheriff's Department officials and the commissioners.
The State of Wyoming State Self Insurance Program will pay $30,000 of the claim, the Wyoming Association of Risk Management will pay $25,000 of the claim and CNA Insurance will pay $115,000 of the claim.
The agreement also states the defendants in the case aren't admitting any liability, and the plaintiffs agree to release the defendants from any "claims, demands, liabilities, actions and cause of action" regarding Hunter Johnson's death.
Hunter Johnson was arrested around 3 a.m. Dec. 19, 2015, at Walmart when officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person at the store. When officers approached Johnson, he reportedly said "this isn't going to go well for me," according to previous reporting.
Johnson allegedly resisted officers, and he was thrown to the ground twice as officers tried to control him. When he was in the patrol car, Johnson started banging his head against the window, according to previous reporting. He was then taken out of the car and taken to the Laramie County jail via ambulance "to prevent him from injuring himself."
Sheridan City Council asks police to release video of brewery visit
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Some Sheridan City Council members requested Sheridan Police Department Chief Rich Adriaens to release body camera footage from his and a uniformed officer's visit to Smith Alley Brewing Company May 13 to "tell the other side of the tale most folks have not seen."
Several of the council members and Mayor Roger Miller viewed the body camera footage from the visit in which Adriaens and the uniformed officer spoke to Smith Alley owner Tiffany McCormick, asking her to comply with all 21 requirements in a variance approved by the state health officer in reopening restaurants for business indoors.
A member of the Sheridan County incident management team notified SPD that Smith Alley staff was not wearing masks, a requirement of the variance enforceable by law.
McCormick then published a video on Facebook that received widespread attention.
"I found (the interaction between law enforcement and McCormick) to be nonthreatening and polite," Councilor Jacob Martin said. "I hope we can go ahead and just publicize it so everybody can just view the whole thing."
Adriaens made the video available to the mayor, council and the incident management team. Miller relayed that Adriaens said if the council believed the public needed to see the body cam footage, it could be released but if they felt it did not need to continue the "buzz" by posting it, he's fine not posting, as well.
"The officers complied with the law, and I think we just need to move on," Councilor Patrick Henderson said. "I think there was a misunderstanding, and these are difficult times."
Council did not take action whether to release the video or not but simply used the time to gather opinions from councilors on the subject.
National Elk Refuge names new manager
JACKSON (WNE) — A Midwesterner with a background in environmental biology is poised to take over as the next manager of the National Elk Refuge.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week it selected Frank Durbian to lead the historic 24,700-acre preserve immediately north of Jackson. The shift to Jackson Hole will be a change of pace, one he's welcoming.
"I've spent my whole career working in riverine prairie-wetland systems, and I was looking for a new challenge," Durbian told the News&Guide. "I'm looking forward to working in a new ecosystem with some new flora and fauna that I haven't spent the first 23 years of my career working with."
Durbian succeeds Brian Glaspell, who departed in July 2019 to take a job as the Fish and Wildlife Service's assistant regional director for Alaska, where he was born and raised. Since then the top job at the refuge has been held by acting personnel, including Ketti Spomer and Deputy Refuge Manager Cris Dippel.
It's been an eventful and, at times, tumultuous year for the National Elk Refuge. The refuge took its first-ever steps toward scaling back its 108-year-old feeding program, operating on a timeline that was meant to stave off litigation challenging the agency's inaction. Environmental groups sued anyway, arguing the plan failed to meet commitments from a 2007 elk and bison management plan.
