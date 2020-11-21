From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Mullen Fire area closure lifted
LARAMIE (WNE) — The onset of consistent winter conditions and the lack of fire activity in the Mullen Fire burn area has enabled the Medicine Bow National Forest to lift the area closure that has been in effect since mid-September.
The public may access and use the burn area in the southern Snowy Range, Albany and Carbon counties, Wyoming, and Jackson County, Colorado, however the Mullen Fire may still be smoldering. Most of the burn area has cooled, but heat may still exist in thick timber stands and deadfall. Smoke has not been visible for several weeks.
There is one exception to the area closure recension. Due to fire damage and hazards in the vicinity of the Rail Trail, approximately seven miles of the non-motorized trail, from Fox Park to Lake Owen, will remain closed to public use until mitigation work can be completed. The parking area and toilet on the northwest corner of Lake Owen, near the fishing pier, will also be closed.
Forest staff will continue to monitor the fire as it remains in patrol status and has not been declared fully controlled (out).
“The benefit of public access to the Mullen Fire burn area now outweighs the risks that exist,” said Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero. “That said, we absolutely do not want to minimize that burned areas can be hazardous and that people should not assume that everything is back to the way it was before.”
140-mile chase ends near Douglas
GILLETTE (WNE) — A California resident is in custody following a Thursday morning pursuit that covered more than 140 miles in Campbell and Converse counties.
Jonathan David Suckow, 39, of Lomita, California, has been arrested on suspicion of fleeing to elude and reckless driving as well as speeding and other traffic-related offenses.
The pursuit started when officers with the Gillette Police Department received a call of a subject impersonating a peace officer at a local gas station. The witness saw the suspect leave the area in a gray 2019 Ford Edge.
Gillette Police officers found the vehicle and tried to get it to pull over, but Suckow failed to stop and fled from the officers.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers joined the chase near Savageton and it continued south on Highway 50 at speeds over 100 mph before heading eastbound on Highway 387 toward Wright.
Converse County Sheriff’s deputies and WHP troopers were about to successfully use the spike strips about 6 miles from Douglas on Wyoming 59, but while Suchow stopped the car, he wouldn’t get out.
After a few minutes, he started to drive south again and in the interest of public safety, a trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to end the pursuit, according to the press release. The car went into the barrow ditch before Suchow tried to drive around law enforcement again to escape.
Because of Suckow’s actions, which law enforcement thought caused an imminent threat to law enforcement and public safety, a trooper drove into the suspect vehicle, causing it to overturn, according to the press release.
Sheridan County officials ponder mask enforcement
SHERIDAN (WNE) — “What level are we going to take to actually enforce it?” Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Director Cameron Duff posed to his board of directors.
The question lingers for business owners and government building overseers after a health order requiring masks in government buildings and businesses went into effect Wednesday.
Fulmer Library board members defaulted to Duff’s plan. He posted signs noting the mask requirement and will ensure staff wears masks. Beyond that, he wasn’t sure whether to call law enforcement or not for anyone not complying with the order.
Duff told staff not to get into confrontations over the mask order.
“I’ve spoken with the county, and they said the same,” Duff said. “Do the best you can but don’t get into confrontation that puts the staff at risk of some sort of altercation.”
In addition to those refusing to wear masks potentially causing issues, Duff said certain patrons wearing masks may also become upset if others are not wearing masks and following the order.
“That’s what I’ve done this far, but I’m really struggling with the idea of what to do with enforcement,” Duff said, noting he doesn’t think it’s a viable option to call law enforcement every time someone comes in without wearing a face covering.
Campbell County employees required to use masks
GILLETTE (WNE) — In response to a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Campbell County Commissioners approved a temporary policy requiring its employees to wear masks, effective immediately.
The policy was approved on a 4-1 vote Tuesday morning, with Commissioner Bob Maul the lone vote against it.
The policy requires employees to “wear a face mask while at work unless they are alone in their office or vehicle.” Exceptions can be made for those who cannot wear a mask because of a health condition. In addition to face coverings, employees will be asked to continue other preventative measures such as social distancing, frequent hand washing and disinfecting surfaces.
The commissioners remain opposed to a countywide mask mandate for the public because they don’t want to dictate the general public’s behavior, but they believe requiring county employees to wear masks is the least they can do to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I don’t think anyone can ignore the fact that we’ve got a problem, and as a society we need to try to do the right thing,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad.
Brandy Elder, the county’s human resources director, wrote the policy. She said that in the past few weeks, there have been county offices around the state, hers included, that “have been almost entirely shut down because of an exposure, which could’ve been easily prevented had we been taking precautions.”
She now requires her employees to wear a mask when on the job but not in their office.
