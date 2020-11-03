From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Laramie County mask mandate takes effect
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A mask mandate for Laramie County that will apply in many public spaces has been finalized and took effect Monday.
With the number of active COVID-19 cases in Laramie County more than six times higher than at the start of October, local health officials deemed the mask order necessary to help slow transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Laramie County now joins Teton County as the only two counties in Wyoming to issue some sort of mask mandate. The Wind River Indian Reservation also has a mask requirement.
The order, which tentatively expires at the end of November, requires Laramie County residents and visitors to wear masks when inside of or in line to enter any retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care and when using public transit. Staff members of those businesses would also be required to wear face coverings when interacting with the public.
Certain people are exempt from the order, including those with medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask, those whose work prevents them from wearing a mask and those under the age of 18. The order still encourages minors who are above the age of 2 to wear face coverings.
The order also exempts faith-based organizations, though they are encouraged to follow safety protocols from the Wyoming Department of Health. Under the order, individuals are also exempt while actively exercising in a gym.
Community college tuition to increase
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Students planning to attend any of the state’s community colleges will pay slightly more in tuition beginning in the next academic year.
The Wyoming Community College Commission voted earlier this year to increase tuition rates and remove a cap on the number of credit hours for which a student may be charged.
The vote occurred last month during the commission’s October board meeting.
“At a time when Wyoming is facing the worst financial crisis since statehood, every decision must be a thoughtful one,” Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley said of the change. “Our Wyoming Community College commissioners did not take this action lightly. They understand fully that we are all in this together, and that even our students must share in the burden to keep our system strong.”
According to Larry Buchholtz, WCCC chief financial officer, the commission increased tuition by 6%, meaning the cost per credit hour went from $99 to $105 for in-state residents.
The increase could generate $5 million in revenue per biennium, if enrollment doesn’t change, Buchholtz said.
In addition, the WCCC removed the cap on credit hours charged. In the past, students were only charged for the first 12 credit hours taken. In 2019, the WCCC moved the cap from 12 to 15 credit hours. In October, the cap was removed completely, so students will pay for all credit hours.
The WCCC last passed a tuition increase for community in 2018, at which time the cost went from $94 to $99 per credit hour.
The increases will go into effect for the fall semester of 2021.
Lawsuit over jail death ends with settlement
JACKSON (WNE) — After years of litigation the family of Scott Millward hopes the inmates at the Teton County Jail are getting adequate medical care — something they said Millward didn’t get when he died in his jail cell.
The Millwards received $377,500 in a recent settlement with Teton County, according to their attorney Skip Jacobson. Millward’s death and subsequent lawsuit also resulted in a new medical contractor that puts nurses at the jail full-time, rather than just a few times per week.
After Millward died in custody in 2015, his family sued the Teton County Board of County Commissioners, former Teton County Sheriff Jim Whalen, employees of the Teton County Jail, the jail’s former medical contractor Correct Care Solutions LLC and its nurses.
It resulted in two separate settlements, one with the Teton County defendants and another with the contracted medical staff.
Scott Millward, 47, was in the custody of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office when he died July 16, 2015, after being arrested on a DUI charge a few days before.
Millward, the son of former Teton County Sheriff Roger Millward, was arrested July 13, 2015, after a state trooper pulled him over for going 37 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The wrongful death complaint said Millward was “detained and placed in a holding cell while in hypertensive crisis and undergoing alcohol detoxification.” The complaint claims jail employees “ignored and were deliberately indifferent” to Millward’s medical needs.
