Man pleads not guilty of attempted murder charge
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Bradley Setzer pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him during an arraignment Nov. 18 in the Third District Court of Judge Richard Lavery.
Setzer is charged with felony first-degree attempted murder and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer following an incident Aug. 25 where he allegedly tried to kill his wife and was allegedly uncooperative during his arrest. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted of the felony. He is accused of shooting at his wife on Aug. 25.
A trial date was set for May 11.
During the hearing, Setzer's attorney, Gerald Bosch, attempted to argue Setzer's bond was prohibitively high. He said the bond was initially set at $250,000 before being reset at $900,000 by Circuit Court Judge John Prokos. Bosch argued the bond prevented Setzer from bonding out of jail and providing for his defense.
Bosch said no contact orders already in place would be sufficient to ensure the safety of the alleged victim and told Lavery Setzer has the promise of a job should he be released.
Teresa Thybo, deputy county attorney, said Setzer had a history of not following bond orders, saying he failed to adhere to previous bond stipulations following an incident where he broke his wife's nose. When he was arrested Aug. 25, Green River police officers found 11 firearms in Setzer's home despite being ordered not to possess firearms. He was also ordered to abstain from alcohol, but had a blood alcohol content of 0.14% when he was arrested. Lavery kept the bond amount at $900,000.
Rare-earth research could occur in Campbell Co.
GILLETTE (WNE) — The U.S. Department of Energy wants to research the extraction of rare earth elements in the western part of the country, and Campbell County could be the place where that research will be done.
The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources hopes to partner with the DOE and its National Energy Technology Laboratory to do that research here, and it needs the support of local governments.
The Gillette City Council considered a commitment letter in support of the project at a special meeting Thursday afternoon, while Campbell County Commissioners did the same at the end of their Public Health meeting Thursday night.
Scott Quillinan, director of research at the School of Energy Resources, said UW has been studying the coal seams in the Powder River Basin to measure the concentration of rare earth elements. There's reason to continue that research, he said, because PRB coal has rare earth potential.
Rare earth elements have many uses, from batteries and magnets to lights and wind turbines. But they are not mined domestically.
If it ends up being economically feasible to mine rare earth elements from Powder River Basin coal, Quillinan said it could be a "value-added product that comes along with coal mining."
The highest concentration of the rare earth elements is often in the parts of the coal seam that isn't used for burning, Quillinan said.
"A lot of that is scraped off and put back in the pit," he said. "If they're mining it anyway, this could be a no-brainer."
Beet harvest halted with beets still in the ground
POWELL (WNE) — Western Sugar Cooperative has officially declared that any unharvested sugar beets will not be accepted. Last week's announcement effectively ends the 2019 harvest — and means that all the sugar beets remaining in the ground will not be processed into sugar.
Western Sugar Board ViceChairman Ric Rodriguez said that within the Lovell Factory District — which includes producers in the northern Big Horn Basin — 31 percent of this year's planted acreage will not be harvested.
Area growers were hit by freezing temperatures in October that damaged local crops.
The cooperative made its first payment on the 2019 crop to growers and has notified growers that they can contact their insurance companies for claims on unharvested acres.
Western Sugar processes sugar beets from 850 growers in Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and Colorado. Those in other areas fared better: Rodriguez said Montana producers harvested 87 percent of their crops while Nebraska and Colorado producers harvested all but a few acres.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated on Nov. 3 that Wyoming's sugar beet harvest was 70 percent complete, with producers harvesting 30,600 acres before the end of the year. That would represent a 100-acre drop from 2018.
Game and Fish Commission agrees to share grizzlies
CODY (WNE) — Although the action was neither confrontational, nor controversial, it was somewhat unusual. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission last week endorsed giving away grizzly bears if asked.
Just in case another state, the federal government, an international government, or a Native American tribe requests a grizzly or so, the commission approved a process that could make it happen.
That is, as long as it does not impact local grizzly populations.
Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the wildlife division, made the request for philosophical support for the action called "translocation."
This would basically be an amendment to existing statutes that allow for Wyoming to assist other entities if they wish to help reestablish wildlife in their historic ranges.
This specifically allows for the transfer of grizzlies.
The oddity here, in the timing at the meeting in Powell last week, is Wyoming does not currently have authority to manage grizzlies in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.
And it does not have the power to donate grizzlies on its own at the moment.
As one point of clarification to a commissioner's question, Edberg said, "a live one."
While the new regulation language the commission approved does indicate a willingness to assist other governments, (perhaps for zoos, too) the last words in the paragraph read, "Any translocation of a grizzly bear outside of Wyoming while under Endangered Species Act protections must be approved and facilitated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service."
Big Piney school installs vape detectors
BIG PINEY (WNE) — The school district installed new vape detectors at Big Piney High School earlier this month, District Superintendent Kevin Garvey reported to the board of trustees at its Nov. 19 meeting.
The detectors are located inside all the bathrooms and some of the locker rooms at BPHS.
Over the last two weeks, the machines detected vaping in the bathrooms four times.
"I'm pleased to get so few positive hits (on the detectors)," Garvey said, but added that as vaping devices become smaller, students are possibly vaping outside the restrooms and locker rooms.
"The students are aware that the detectors are here," Garvey added. "They really are designed to give the students a reason to say no."
If the detectors go off, administrators and student resource officers receive an immediate notification on their phones, Garvey explained.
Any student caught vaping on school premises will "go through the proper disciplinary process," Garvey said. Getting caught can also affect a student's eligibility to play sports.
Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, attended the board meeting and spoke about the vaping and education funding.
Four bills meant to address the vaping problem in schools passed through the Joint Committee on Revenue after extensive hearings this fall in Pinedale, Sommers said.
The students from Sublette and Lincoln counties that attended the meetings and testified deserve part of the credit for each bill's passage through committee.
"All the kids that showed up and testified are rock stars," he said.
Massage facility business license pulled
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A massage business that was involved with sexual assault allegations had its business license suspended Tuesday night by the Cheyenne City Council.
On the third night of a business licensure hearing, the council voted to suspend China Spa's business license until its renewal date of Dec. 11. When China Spa goes to renew its license, it will be up the city clerk to decide whether it gets renewed.
If the license renewal is denied, China Spa can appeal the decision, but in the meantime, the business isn't allowed to be in operation pending the three weeks until its renewal.
The bulk of the hearing focused on whether a contract masseuse at the parlor sexually assaulted two female patrons. The masseuse, who was only identified as John Doe during the hearing, was arrested earlier this year, but his charges were dropped. City officials said they are expecting new charges to be filed.
Ultimately, though, the council decided to suspend the license because there were issues of masseuses working at China Spa that weren't registered with the city. During the evidentiary hearing, it was discovered that several tax forms were issued to China Spa contractors, but those same contractors weren't reported to the city of Cheyenne as being licensed with China Spa.
