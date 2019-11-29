From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Man convicted of assault sues attorney
JACKSON (WNE) — Mark Byerly says he's innocent of all crimes, including those he was convicted of in 2017, and he was denied a new trial by the court, so he's suing his trial lawyer.
In the lawsuit, Byerly accuses defense attorney Elisabeth Trefonas of malpractice for failing to obtain evidence, failing to call favorable witnesses, disparaging Byerly in opening statements, failing to object to inadmissible testimony, failing to limit witness testimony and failing to pursue motions for acquittal.
In 2017 a jury found Byerly guilty of aggravated assault, domestic battery, strangulation, intimidating a witness and two counts of violating a protection order.
The Teton County jury heard several days of witness testimony and was shown photos and text messages as evidence.
Byerly spent a year in the Teton County Jail and is awaiting a ruling from the Wyoming Supreme Court after appealing his conviction.
"Plaintiff has suffered economic damages including but not limited to the payment of restitution, court costs, court fees, expert witness fees, transcript fees, attorney fees and loss of income in an amount to be proven at trial," Byerly's complaint states.
Byerly is seeking more than $100,000, according to documents.
In Trefonas' response to the complaint, she admits through her attorney Anna Olsen to not limiting the testimony of a doctor but said that didn't "fall below the standard of care."
Olsen asked the court to dismiss the complaint against Trefonas and Trefonas Law P.C.
Work on eastern Wyo. pipeline begins
LUSK (WNE) — Bridger Pipeline, LLC has begun construction of a crude oil pipeline that will run from Guernsey, through Goshen County and run the length of Niobrara County before reaching its final destination in Hulett.
The Equality Pipeline is a 20-inch diameter pipeline designed to transport crude oil from the Bakken to an established hub in Guernsey, according to the pipeline's website, bridgerexpansion.com.
The Equality Pipeline will run for 120 miles across Wyoming, and is expected to transport up to 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
According to a press release issued by Bridger, the company's focus during the construct ion of the pipeline will be on safety.
" Everyone needs to do their job, get it done on time, on budget, and above all, do it safely," Bridger Vice President Tad True said. "There are no shortcuts here."
Construction of the pipeline will begin in Guernsey a nd proceed north. The Equality Pipeline is expected to be in service by 2021. The purpose, True said in a press release earlier this year, is to help producers get their products on the market quicker.
"Our expansion will allow all producers in the Bakken region and in Wyoming's Powder River Basin the ability to safely and quickly get their products to national and international oil markets," True said.
Evanston council affirms support for detention facility
EVANSTON (WNE) — All council members and the mayor were present at the regular Evanston City Council meeting on Nov. 19.
Last on the agenda was Resolution 19-69, which was a resolution of the governing body of the city in support of the proposal by CoreCivic to locate a private detention facility to house immigration and customs enforcement detainees in Uinta County, Wyoming.
Mayor Kent Williams gave background information on the detention facility and then asked if there was any discussion or comments from anyone.
Evanston resident Bekah Hughes came forward to the podium and addressed the council and mayor.
"I have heard that there is a petition circulating to stop the detention center. If so, will it have any leverage or bearing on yours or the commissioners' vote?" Hughes asked.
Mayor Williams responded, "In general, petitions are problematic. From my perspective, it is hard to determine the validity of names on petitions. I will say we are willing to listen to constituents. This subject has been a hot topic for some time now. I went on the tour of CoreCivic facilities with the county commissioners and others. We have looked at detention center issues and investigated it and all feel comfortable with it. The commission has the ability and right to make the final decision. Did I answer your question?"
Hughes said "No," and then thanked the mayor and council for allowing her to speak.
A motion was made to approve Resolution 19-69 and it was approved unanimously.
