From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Phone taps help in meth bust
RIVERTON (WNE) — Phone tapping helped the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation identify a presumed methamphetamine conspiracy between Lander, Wyoming, and Salt Lake City, Utah.
29-year-old Breeanna W. Hildner was under investigation by DCI agents, who reported intercepting texts between her and suspected conspirator, Christopher Nelson last summer.
According to court documents, Nelson sent Hildner a text message that read "400 zipper unless u get 4 then it's cheaper."
DCI agents believe "zippers" to be ounces of meth.
Nelson texted Hildner again June 23, stating "I'm gonna go to the lake today if u wanted to add to my funds or even take me today that'd be cool."
The response was "I don't send but I have a benji" and "And where and through west union?" Then, "If I send I want 2 for 1."
Texts followed which arranged an alleged transfer of money to Utah.
Records from Western Union indicate that Hildner sent $150 from 195 Main Street in Lander, to Nelson at 2025 S. 900 W. St. in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 24.
A confidential informant confirmed that the transfer of money to Nelson was to purchase meth, gas, and snacks for Nelson while he was in Utah. Hildner is reported to have received two ounces of meth pursuant to the transfer.
Hildner is being prosecuted in Fremont County District Court and could face up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if convicted on all charges.
Albany Co. declines to regulate short-term rentals
LARAMIE (WNE) — The Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission opted this month not to pursue any regulations for short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo.
In September, residents in the North Fork subdivision of Centennial came to the planning board to complain about short-term rentals in the neighborhood.
As a result, Assistant County Planner Chris Van Aken researched some regulatory possibilities.
However, he said at the planning board's Nov. 13 meeting that even if Albany County were to pass such regulations, the county likely doesn't have the resources to effectively enforce those regulations in such a rural location.
"The main problem we would have trying to regulate these in Albany County is that we don't have much of an enforcement vehicle," Van Aken said. "What I would submit is that our best option right now is to leave enforcement up to (homeowner's associations) or improvement districts. ... What's best for one community isn't necessarily best for the county as a whole."
After Van Aken's report, the planning commissioners decided they should take no action.
Planning board Chairman Shaun Moore said if North Fork residents were to block Airbnbs in their neighborhood, they should pass a covenant instead of seeking new county-wide regulations.
While Airbnb operators in Centennial have challenged such claims, their detractors have complained that tourists staying at houses in Centennial are often loud and obnoxious.
Moore said this month that, if tourists are actually creating issues, neighbors should report the nuisance to the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Man accused of firing shot at another in Rawlins hotel
RAWLINS (WNE) — A Colorado man has pleaded not guilty to assault and battery after allegedly firing a gun at another man inside a Rawlins motel.
Craig, Colo. resident Ernesto Garcia-Luna, also known as Giovanni Marquez and Giovanni Galan-Marquez, faces charges including one count of felony aggravated assault and battery by threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon on another, which comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.
His trial will be set within the next six months.
According to the arrest affidavit:
On Oct. 20, Rawlins police officer Matthew Harnisch was dispatched to the Quality Inn in response to a man who shot at the reporting party with a gun inside the hotel.
After arriving, Miguel Ramirez, the reporting party, told the officer that he was confronted by a Hispanic male in the hotel's hallway. He said the male had a gun with a laser on it in his face. He turned around and ran out of the back of the hotel, when he heard the man fire a round toward him.
Once backup arrived, officers went toward the room the suspect was in. Harnisch called the room to contact the suspect, whose last name was Marquez, he was told. When he answered the phone, Harnisch told him to come out of the room with his hands up. He complied.
Garcia-Luna said he drew the gun on Ramirez because the man was "messing" with him and the suspect thought Ramirez was going to do something.
