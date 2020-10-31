From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
COVID prompts EWC to turn to online and hybrid classes
TORRINGTON (WNE) – Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington will transition to online and hybrid delivery of courses due to an increased number of student COVID-19 cases, the college announced on Oct. 27.
According to EWC Director of College Relations Tami Afdahl, the college originally planned to wrap up courses the week of Nov. 16 and transition online, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. As of press time Wednesday, five positive COVID-19 cases have been identified among students and 40 students are quarantined in on-campus housing due to exposure.
“Due to the exposure and the number of students we have quarantined, we just felt like it was time to limit the number of students on campus,” Afdahl told The Telegram.
EWC’s Douglas campus will continue to operate normally.
“We are not closing the campus down,” Afdahl said in a press release. “We are trying to limit the number of students on campus and in the residence halls for safety reasons. The safety of our students, our employees and our community is our primary concern.”
Delivery of each course will vary, depending on the professor and the class. Afdahl said the college hopes professors will be able to transition by the end of the week as they take time to prepare students for remote delivery.
“Some of our faculty have already been doing a blended mode of delivery,” Afdahl said. “Some will transition a little easier than others.”
Black bear euthanized in Story
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A 2-year-old male black bear was euthanized in Story on the morning of Oct. 23 after receiving repeated food rewards at residences and businesses for several weeks.
On Oct. 2, Sheridan Game Warden Ryan Kenneda received a call about a bear entering a garage and chicken coop. A trap was set for two days but was unsuccessful in capturing the bear.
On Oct. 14, the bear got into trash at a ranch outside Story. Kenneda visited with the ranch owner and the dumpster was later secured, but the bear returned on Oct. 17. On Oct. 19, a resident reported the bear on a porch on Mitchell Drive and getting into a chicken coop and unsecured garbage.
On Oct. 22, Warden Kenneda received a complaint of a bear between Robertson Road and Cottage Lane. When he responded, he found the bear breaking into a trash bin on Ponderosa Drive. Kenneda hazed the bear and it traveled to the North Piney Creek area.
On Oct. 23, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the bear accessing trash on Loucks Street. The SCSO contacted Kenneda who authorized the responding deputy to euthanize the bear at approximately 8:45 a.m.
“Unfortunately, after its extensive history of accessing unsecured residential and commercial garbage, there were no other management options for this situation,” Kenneda said.
Victim in Togwotee Pass fatal identified
RIVERTON (WNE) — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a 62-year-old old woman who died last week in a two-vehicle collision on Togwotee Pass.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Jo Anne Meeker, 62, of Wyoming, was the driver of a westbound Nissan passenger car that was struck by an eastbound International straight-truck at about 6:20 a.m. Oct. 21 near Moccasin Basin Road on Togwotee Pass - about 25 miles west of Dubois.
Officials said the driver of the straight-truck - who also was injured in the crash - had fallen asleep.
"The (truck) crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and impacted the Nissan in an offset head-on type collision," the WHP said.
Meeker was wearing a seatbelt, officials said, and neither vehicle rolled. Roads were dry.
Road conditions were dry, and the weather was cloudy and overcast, according to the report.
