One killed in five-car crash
LARAMIE (WNE) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported one person dead and expected U.S. Highway 230 to be closed for an several hours Monday afternoon after a five-vehicle crash occurred within a few hundred feet of where Lewis Road intersects the highway, close to the entrance of Harmony Elementary School.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including two commercial vehicles. There was one fatality and two serious injuries, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Monday.
One of the five vehicles included a semi-trailer carrying hay, and Beck said the truck was “on fire still” with crews “still in the process of actively trying to put that out” as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Smoke could be seen billowing from as far away as the northern point of the Plains Lakes for multiple hours after the crash.
The highway was expected to be closed for “at least 3-4 hours depending on how long it takes for them to get this hay fire out,” Beck said.
The cause of the crash as well as further details as to who was involved was still under investigation Monday afternoon.
“It’s going to probably be a pretty lengthy investigation,” Beck told the Boomerang.
Man burned after falling into Yellowstone pool
CODY (WNE) — A 48-year-old U.S. citizen currently living in India suffered severe burns to a significant portion of his body after falling into thermal water Sunday near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser.
Rangers and paramedics responded to the Old Faithful Inn at midnight where Cade Edmond Siemers was staying. He told rangers he had gone for a walk off boardwalk without a flashlight and tripped into a hot spring. He got himself back to his hotel room and called for assistance. Rangers detected evidence of alcohol use.
Siemers was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone Airport and then flown by fixed-wing plane to Idaho Falls. Bad weather conditions prohibited the use of a life flight helicopter at Old Faithful. He was admitted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Since rangers were not at the scene of the incident Sunday night, they went out at first light Monday morning to investigate in the thermal area. They discovered several items near the geyser (the man’s shoe, hat and a beer can), footprints going to and from the geyser and blood on the boardwalk.
This is the first serious injury in a thermal area in two years. In June 2017, a man sustained severe burns after falling in a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin.
Former Grand Teton superintendent acting head of NPS
JACKSON (WNE) — The recently departed superintendent of Grand Teton National Park is now calling the shots as the “acting” director of the National Park Service, overseeing more than 27,000 employees and 419 parks, monuments and other “units.”
David Vela had been President Trump and former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s pick to direct the Park Service beginning in the summer of 2018. But his nomination was not brought before the entire U.S. Senate for a vote. Subsequently, he was never renominated under the 116th U.S. Congress. In April, Vela departed Teton Park after a five-year stint to take a job as the Park Service’s acting deputy director of operations.
Vela’s new directorship has been the subject of rumor for weeks, and the story about the leadership change was broken by E&E News reporter Rob Hotakainen last week. U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt confirmed the news Monday afternoon, issuing an order that declared Vela would be “exercising the authority” of the presidentially appointed and Senate-confirmed position.
In the nearly 1,000 days of the Trump administration, the Park Service has lacked a Senate-confirmed director, which suggests Vela could be at the helm for a while.
“It’s terrible that they’ve been surviving on ‘acting,’” said Kristen Brengel, the National Parks Conservation Association’s senior vice president of government affairs. “It’s not a way to provide any leadership within the agency.”
Otherwise, she said, Vela is a “wonderful” pick.
“He has a great track record, and he cares deeply about broadening the constituency of people who go to parks,” Brengel said.
