Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.