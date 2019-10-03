From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Record rain slows Big Horn County beet harvest
LOVELL (WNE) —A record-setting September for precipitation in north Big Horn County has left many sugar beet farmers in a quagmire as the 2019 Western Sugar Cooperative campaign is scheduled to pick up steam.
But so far farmers have been able to dig enough beets to keep the factory running.
According to Dave Lipson of the National Weather Service office in Riverton, Lovell received a record 2.91 inches of precipitation in September, breaking the previous record of 2.81 inches set in 2016.
"September 2019 was the wettest September ever since we started recording data in 1898," Lipson said.
That word jibes with what longtime Western Sugar Senior Agriculturalist Mark Bjornestad has observed.
"In 2011 we had some moisture in September like this one, but I think we're pushing three inches," Bjornestad said. "This is the wettest September I can recall since I moved back here in 2002. Typically we'll get a storm in September, but this is the third or fourth event we've had (the weekend rain). It's crazy."
The rains make harvesting difficult, Bjornestad said, but so far – since it's been early harvest – the factory in Lovell has been operating steadily since operations began on September 16, with digging getting going about two days before that.
"We've maintained a sufficient supply for factory operations," Western Sugar Vice President of Agriculture for the North Region Randall Jobman said Tuesday. "We'll open all stations for regular harvest Friday. We harvest around rainstorms. We harvest when we can. We've been able to do that."
BLM to begin wild horse gather at Fifteenmile
THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that it will conduct a wild horse gather operation in the Fifteenmile wild horse herd management area (HMA) on or about Oct. 17. This operation is in line with the BLM's commitment to maintaining healthy wild horses on healthy, productive public rangelands.
The Fifteenmile HMA is located approximately 35 miles northwest of Worland, in Washakie, Big Horn and Park counties. Based on recent aerial surveys, the BLM estimates that the HMA's population is approximately 700 horses, while the appropriate management level (AML) is 100–230 horses.
In addition, the horses are moving outside of the established HMA into areas not identified for their management.
The BLM Worland Field Office will remove approximately 600 wild horses to return the population to the low range of the AML. Horses that have moved outside the HMA boundary, including onto private and state lands, will be removed.
While the gather is underway, public lands will remain open unless closures are deemed necessary due to safety concerns. Because of low-flying aircraft, all drone use will be prohibited within 20 miles of the immediate gather area. Temporary road closures may also be necessary to permit movement of wild horses during gather operations.
Members of the public are welcome to view the daily gather operations, provided that doing so does not jeopardize the safety of the animals, staff and observers, or disrupt gather operations. The BLM will escort the public to gather observation sites located on public lands. Observers must provide their own transportation—the BLM recommends a four-wheel drive, high clearance vehicle. Those interested in viewing the gather must notify Sarah Beckwith at sbeckwith@blm.gov or 347-5207.
CWC faces felony theft count
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Central Wyoming College maintenance employee was arrested after admitting to stealing more than $1,000 from college offices.
Thomas Apodaca, born 1962, faces a felony theft charge in Fremont County District Court, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
The Riverton Police Department investigation began Jan. 31 after CWC director of security Charles Carr contacted police about money vanishing from college offices.
After that date, Carr also placed surveillance cameras inside of CWC administrator Steve Barlow's office, from which money had been reported missing.
At 4 a.m. March 7, the "Nest" camera captured Apodaca exploring desk drawers in Barlow's office with the lights off while wearing white gloves.
Apodaca then located the camera and stole it as well.
He later told authorities he threw it away.
In a March 9 conversation between Carr and Apodaca, the latter admitted to several thefts over a one-and-a-half-year period, including:
-- $500 from professor Jeremy Nielsen's office
-- A counterfeit $20 bill from Barlow's office that Apodaca said he never knew was a counterfeit, with which he bought a lottery ticket at the Good to Go gas station near Riverton City Park.
-- $200, again from Barlow
-- $69 from Jeremy Nielsen's office desk
-- $200 more throughout the course of his employment.
-- The "Nest" camera valued at $183
However, Apodaca reimbursed the college the $1,253 he recalled stealing, according to a letter and receipt from CWC human resource director Scott Miller.
CWD reaches Wyoming Range
JACKSON (WNE) — A lethal ungulate sickness that is inexorably expanding westward across Wyoming has officially infected a famous population of mule deer that grow to trophy proportions in the Wyoming Range.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department sent word Wednesday afternoon that chronic wasting disease, or CWD, was confirmed early this week in a mule deer buck that was shot by a hunter Sept. 16 in the Willow Creek drainage south of Hoback Junction.
The hunter whose deer turned up positive for the infectious prion disease evidently came in from Greys River Road, because the animal's lymph nodes were extracted by a Game and Fish staffer at the Alpine hunter check station.
Although deer hunting unit 152, where the buck was killed, is technically in the Wyoming Range, the herd that uses that portion of the Bridger-Teton National Forest is known as the Sublette Herd.
Chronic wasting disease is not entirely foreign to the area, but it is in the early stages of afflicting deer and elk in the Snake River watershed. A mule deer found dead in 2016 clear on the other side of the Wyoming and Salt ranges near Star Valley Ranch tested positive for CWD. Another infected animal was discovered near Pinedale the following year.
The incurable condition, which can persist outside animal hosts in grasses and soil, officially reached Jackson Hole last fall, turning up in a road-killed mule deer found near Kelly.
A human has never contracted CWD, but eating meat from animals infected with CWD is not advised.
The deer hunting season in the hunt area where the infected animal was found goes through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.