Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy. High 68F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.