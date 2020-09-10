From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Green River schools sued over employee’s removal
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The former transportation director for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming he was unjustly removed from his position last year.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 10, names both the district and Donna Little-Kaumo, former superintendent for the district, as defendants. According to court documents, the transportation director, Oscar Barton, was fired after an incident in which the department’s mechanic was found to have been working on private vehicles at district-owned facilities.
The complaint states the practice was condition of employment the district approved when it hired a new transportation mechanic in 2014.
Barton is seeking to recover economic damages as the result of lost earnings and benefits, future lost earnings and benefits, loss of retirement benefits, loss of future retirement benefits and loss of fringe benefits.
Barton’s claim further states the practice was widely-known and accepted by the district’s administration. The complaint alleges work was done on vehicles owned by district employees, administrators and school board members and claimed Barton was never told the practice was unacceptable or against school district polity.
Steve Core, the board’s chairman was unable to comment on the lawsuit.
“We’re in receipt of the lawsuit and our lawyers are working on it,” Core said. “I’m not allowed to comment.”
Guilty plea entered in 2019 fatal wreck
GILLETTE (WNE) — Friends and families of two young men who died in the primes of their lives are one step closer to legal closure as the woman responsible for the crash that killed them has changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.
Sydney Peterson, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide by driving in a reckless manner.
Peterson, in her orange jumpsuit, occupied just a fraction of the computer screen as the hearing happened via video conference Friday, while the other sections of the screen were occupied by her attorney, Greg Steward, Campbell County Attorney Ronald Wirthwein and District Court Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan.
The judge asked her how she would like to plead, and she answered guilty to both charges.
The plea agreement included sentencing recommendations of not less than 10 years and not more than 14 years in prison for each to be served consecutively with 10 years of supervised probation upon Peterson’s eventual release.
On July 15, 2019, Peterson was driving from Casper to Gillette on Highway 50 when she crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle carrying three young men who’d traveled west to do some rock climbing. Two of the men, Alex Gill and Stephen Biddle, did not survive the crash.
Woman pleads not guilty in alleged instrument repair scam
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman accused of pawning other people’s musical instruments through a repair scam entered a plea of not guilty to three felony charges Tuesday in Laramie County District Court.
Melinda Churchill, 27, pleaded not guilty to two charges of felony theft and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
The Cheyenne Police Department first issued a public warning regarding Churchill’s operation in a statement in June.
CPD officials had received multiple calls from people reporting someone who would offer to repair instruments, collect them and eventually cease all contact. Some of the instruments would later turn up in pawn shops, according to CPD officials.
After Churchill’s plea of not guilty was entered Monday, her trial date was initially set for Jan. 12 by District Court Judge Thomas Campbell.
