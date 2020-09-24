From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Cheyenne ranks 36th on Money's 50 Best Places to Live list
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyoming’s capital city has long been known as a hidden gem, but on Tuesday, it was recognized for the quality of life it provides to residents.
Each year, Money – a personal finance website and magazine first published by Time, Inc. – compiles a list of the 50 Best Places to Live using a variety of data, and this year, Cheyenne was ranked as number 36.
“For those of us that live here, it’s not a big surprise because we are seriously just a hidden treasure,” said Mayor Marian Orr. “We continue to grow and be a place where people want to live, work and play.”
In coming up with the list, the team at Money turned to data to determine which cities offer the best quality of life. It considered factors such as crime risk, median income levels, diversity, employment opportunities, cost of living, housing, health and safety, weather, and lifestyle and amenities. Even a community’s recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was taken into account.
While Laramie County’s unemployment rates still skyrocketed at the start of the pandemic, they paled in comparison to the rest of the country.
In the Cheyenne analysis, Money’s Samantha Sharf wrote, “Like in the rest of this rural state, the unemployment rate has remained relatively low during the pandemic and was just 6.6% in June.”
Other cities in the region that had appearances on the list include Broomfield, Colorado; Bozeman, Montana; American Fork, Utah; and Parker, Colorado, which came in at number 2.
Lincoln County Commission defers tax payment to help Kemmerer Mine
AFTON (WNE) — The Lincoln County Commission signed a formal document last week in Afton deferring the monthly tax payment plan for the Kemmerer Coal Mine, an action designed to keep mine workers employed during a season of furloughs related to COVID-19.
“The agreement keeps their cash flow going, so they don’t have to file bankruptcy again,” Commissioner Kent Connelly said. “It also defers their first payment to January 10.”
Connelly advised the action helps address current problems, all related to COVID-19.
“They should have made the first [2020 tax] payment on July 1 of this year, but this action by the county will then take the payments into our next budget year.”
Connelly pointed out the assistance will push funding into the coming year’s budgeting process.
“We’ll carry the $4.2 million dollars that would have been paid from July to December of this year, into our next year’s 2021 budget,” Connelly explained. “We will have to use the $4,144,320.70 out of our reserve to balance our books.”
Lincoln County Treasurer Jerry Greenfield explained the commission’s actions as a tax deferment.
“It was set up to defer the payments in such a manner that it would allow for cash flow for the mine,” explained Greenfield. “It keeps people working, it keeps the cash flows working in the businesses, I am grateful to the county commission and coal mine that they continue to operate.”
Under the change, the second half of the payment would come at the [fiscal] year end, which is June 30 of next year.
Sheridan man hits deer, dies in rollover crash
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A Sheridan man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday.
Jeremy Anderson, 41, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
The fatal crash occurred around milepost 3 on U.S. 14 east of Sheridan. At 6:22 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.
A 1991 Ford F-350 was traveling eastbound on U.S. 14 when Anderson encountered a deer in the roadway. The Ford collided with the deer before the driver steered to the left, causing the vehicle to exit the road and overturn.
This is the 94th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 118 in 2019, 81 in 2018 and 109 in 2017 to date.
East Jackson on alert for prowler targeting women with unlocked houses
JACKSON (WNE) — Ever since police announced Monday that they’re investigating four recent reports of a man preying on women in East Jackson, detectives’ phones have been ringing with tips and leads.
Detectives can’t say for sure, but they wonder if the recent cases are connected to a rash of break-ins and assaults on the same street in 2013 and 2014.
Those cases involved a prowler who would go in houses in the East Kelly Avenue area late at night and assault sleeping women. He entered through unlocked windows and doors, police said.
At least two recent cases, from Sept. 5, are similar.
“The guy enters the house and spoons with her, and she wakes up and it isn’t her boyfriend,” Sgt. Russ Ruschill said.
The victim started yelling and fighting with the guy, who left, reports said.
Another case was reported just two hours later and three blocks away.
“She wakes up to him touching her,” Ruschill said.
Neither victim knew the intruder.
Those cases are being investigated as voyeurism and sexual battery and are the most similar to the crimes that were committed and are still unsolved from 2013 and 2014.
The victims in all the cases, old and new, live close to each other, police said, which is what makes them wonder if they’re looking for the same guy they never found in 2014.
“I can’t say if it’s the same person doing these things,” Ruschill said.
The victims are mostly young, petite women, Ruschill said.
“I don’t have a good description of the person,” he said. “I just know there are some members of our community who are in danger because of this behavior.”
Police urge residents to be careful to lock doors and windows at night.
Presidential candidate yard signs targeted for vandalism, theft
TORRINGTON (WNE) – The growing polarization between the nation’s two major political parties has reached a new battleground: front yards.
Reports of stolen or vandalized yard signs or flags representing both democratic and republican candidates are prevalent on both coasts and the midwest, in swing states and in red or blue strongholds.
Torrington is no exception.
Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson said there were nine reports of stolen or damaged political materials between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2.
“It’s not uncommon to see that during election season,” Johnson said. “We do our best to step up patrols and to try to capture evidence that will allow us to hold those folks accountable for making poor choices.”
Not only is this one of the more contentious presidential elections in recent history, but the COVID-19 pandemic also reduces opportunities for supporters from both parties to actively campaign for their candidate. Cue yard signs. Johnson said most of the incidents reported to TPD concerned flags or signs in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection. But as numerous Facebook users have pointed out, “it goes both ways.
“Do not think for a moment it does not,” one comment reads.
Johnson said TPD is sending out additional night patrols in response to these acts and have deployed motion-activated cameras in places they might be likely to capture evidence.
“I think it’s easy to forget how awesome it is to live in a democracy in a country where we have the freedom to choose our leaders,” he said. “It’s really discouraging to see somebody be disrespectful of that.”
