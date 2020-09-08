From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Yellowstone guide, blogger charged with 17 counts
JACKSON (WNE) — A Yellowstone National Park law enforcement ranger has thrown the book at a blogger, guide and social media personality for alleged offenses ranging from disturbing a black bear to guiding without a license.
The accused is seasonal West Yellowstone, Montana, resident Theodore “Teddy” Garland, author of the “Explore Yellowstone Like a Local” guidebook.
Reached Friday, Garland told the Jackson Hole Daily that every last one of the 17 charges against him is “absolutely” baseless.
“I’m just not going to roll over and take it,” Garland said. “My goal of this whole thing is to get my guide permit back.”
The complaint, filed Aug. 17 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, shows that most evidence supporting the charges was self-incriminating, with the alleged offenses posted about on Facebook or mentioned in a podcast. Other counts detailed in the criminal complaint spearheaded by the investigation of law enforcement officer Devon Beeny include illegal cliff jumping, traveling off boardwalks and trails in geothermal areas, and moving rocks at Mystic Falls to create an illegal “hot pot.”
Garland characterized the law enforcement investigation as sloppy. The June 15 video that led to a charge about disturbing a Lamar Valley black bear, for example, was taken by his wife, he said, who was clustered with 100 other people at a bear jam.
“I never even got out of the car,” he said.
The charge for cliff jumping was related to a video a follower posted to Explore Yellowstone Like a Local’s public Facebook page. Garland said it was shot and posted while he was in Cancun at a wedding.
Wyoming given authority over carbon dioxide storage wells
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon and other officials are applauding a recent EPA rule that gives Wyoming authority to regulate wells related to storing carbon dioxide under the ground.
The EPA has granted the state’s request to have primacy, or primary responsibility, to enforce regulation of Class VI wells under the Underground Injection Control Program.
Class VI wells are used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations. The EPA created this classification of well in 2010 to establish minimum technical criteria to protect underground source of drinking water from the long-term subsurface storage of carbon dioxide.
During a press conference Thursday morning, Gordon said this decision will help keep coal burning, protect local jobs and encourage economic diversification.
It allows the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, rather than the federal government, to regulate these Class VI wells. Todd Parfitt, director of the state DEQ, said it streamlines the process for those who are developing carbon sequestration projects.
“This further demonstrates we can and do have the means to allow for economic development while protecting public health and the environment,” Parfitt said.
“Wyoming is in the best position” to oversee this activity, Gordon said, adding that the rule is a big step in the right direction for keeping coal viable as an energy source in the future.
Game and Fish approves plan to kill deer in Riverton
RIVERTON (WNE) — Riverton has obtained a permit to kill deer in city limits, officials said.
The animals have become a nuisance in town, residents said during a Riverton City Council meeting last year, encouraging the city to apply for a “Chapter 56” permit that allows deer reduction to take place outside of the normal hunting season.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department approved the city’s permit application last month, Mayor Richard Gard said during a council meeting last week.
But it isn’t time to start shooting deer in town just yet.
“We have to do some training,” Gard said. The permit requires all harvested deer to be tested for chronic wasting disease, he said.
That process involves taking a blood sample from the animal locally and sending it to the WGFD for testing.
The city is responsible for holding the animal until the test results are available, Gard said.
Then, once the negative test result is in hand, the city must dispose of the deer – perhaps by donating it to community members.
Gard said the city is collecting a list of people interested in receiving the venison, either “on the hoof or after it’s processed or almost anywhere along down that line.”
Anyone interested in helping shoot the deer should contact Gard.
“We have been given the opportunity to take 50 animals,” he said. “(We’ll) make sure we get good, capable, qualified, trained shooters to do those things.”
