West Nile likely in Dubois, official says
RIVERTON (WNE) — People in the Dubois area should "assume" West Nile virus is in their systems, Fremont County Weed and Pest supervisor Aaron Foster said last week.
His suggestion was based on a recent test of mosquitoes in the Dubois area that showed numbers "very near" the 50-unit threshold for a positive West Nile result.
Records indicate the Aug. 20 test revealed 49.1 units of WNV among four virus-transmitting culex tarsalis mosquitoes trapped with a total of 25 of the bugs.
A note next to the finding indicates Weed and Pest "would like to test again next week." On Thursday, Foster said a subsequent test "did not replicate the previous week," but he pointed out that the sample size was "very small," including only five mosquitoes and no culex, according to his records.
"I would suggest that Dubois should take precautions and assume WNV is in their system," he wrote.
In general, Foster said, mosquito numbers are going down for the season, and his agency only will be testing for West Nile for one more week.
Most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 20 percent of people develop a fever with potential headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
About one in 150 people with West Nile develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, the CDC says; of those people, about one out of 10 will die.
Gillette man sentenced to 25 years on sexual assault
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man will serve up to 25 years in prison for sexual assault.
In a June jury trial, Ronald Blanchard was found guilty of two sexual crimes, including first-degree sexual assault, and on Friday morning, District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan sentenced Blanchard to 18 to 25 years in prison, to be served concurrently with a five- to 10-year sentence for a related crime.
Blanchard told Deegan "he's very sorry for the strife" that he's caused the victim, family and friends.
"If I hadn't been drinking, this never would have happened," he said through tears.
Deegan said that while he believes Blanchard, it doesn't discount the fact that the crimes actually occurred.
"I can't accept that as an excuse," Deegan said.
Deegan's sentence is close to the recommendation made by County Attorney Ron Wirthwein, who said Blanchard should serve 20 to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault, to be served concurrently with five to 10 years in prison for the other crime.
In November 2018, Blanchard was accused of having sex with a woman after she blacked out after drinking Crown Royal, vodka and whiskey.
She woke up briefly to find herself naked and Blanchard having sex with her, according to court documents.
Gillette police learned of the incident several weeks later after Blanchard told a friend at a bar about it, documents say. He refused to speak to police.
Yellowstone works to remove exotic fish
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park fisheries biologists will soon discharge the fish poison rotenone into much of the Upper Gibbon River drainage, which will be off-limits for part of September.
The project, which runs Monday until Sept. 13, is designed to scrub nonnative rainbow trout and brook trout out of the watershed, a step that would enable the reintroduction of westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling.
Those two species are native to the Yellowstone River watershed but are not thought to be native to the Upper Gibbon system. The mottled sculpin, a minnow, is the only fish species known to naturally occur in the Gibbon above Gibbon Falls, park documents say.
Among eight stream watersheds from which Yellowstone has removed or plans to remove exotic species, the Gibbon project is by far the most ambitious. An estimated 111 miles of stream and seeps will be poisoned, according to the park's native fish conservation plan.
The Upper Gibbon drainage includes Grebe, Wolf and Ice lakes and the streams that flow out from those waters. To make sure the nonnative rainbow and brook trout are wiped out, the treatments may be repeated in 2020. Reintroduction of fish is to begin in 2020 or 2021.
Westslope cutthroat and Arctic grayling were nearly eliminated from Yellowstone due to being out-competed and hybridizing with exotic trout. In recent years, the park has tried to restore both species to the East Fork of Specimen Creek, Goose Lake and Grayling Creek.
Laramie grad wins national math contest
LARAMIE (WNE) — Qingfeng Li, who graduated from Laramie High School this spring, has won the national Trig-Stars contest, a competition that tests high schoolers on trigonometry.
Li was one of 36 state winners to enter into the competition that's run by the National Society of Professional Surveyors.
Li earned $2,000 for his victory. Laramie High School math teacher Paul Street, who serves as the sponsoring teacher at LHS, also earned $1,000 for Li's score.
Austin Mazenko of Greenwood Village, Colorado, placed second in this year's competition while Henry Hein of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, placed third. Mazenko had placed first in last year's competition.
"Qingfeng is kind of a legend among his peers," said Street, who teaches the upper-level math classes at LHS "He could have started UW as a junior."
In fact, by the time Li finished high school, he had completed seven UW classes with a 4.0.
Li had maxed out on LHS's math classes in seventh grade. That's the year he took the AP Calculus AB class with Street.
"His feet barely touched the floor when he was in seventh grade," Street said.
As an eighth-grader in 2015, Qingfeng Li became the first student to win the Wyoming State Mathcounts competition at the University of Wyoming three years in a row.
