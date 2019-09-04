From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Pedro Mountain Fire tops 20,000 acres
RAWLINS (WNE) — A plan to allow evacuated residents near the Pedro Mountain Fire to return had not been finalized, according to Tuesday morning fire update.
The Pedro Mountain Fire has now consumed seven structures and 20,830 acres of public and private land since it started on Aug. 24.
This fire is now 37 percent contained.
The fire began with a lightning strike and remains in the mostly mountainous terrain of the Pedro Mountains of Carbon County. It is on the east side of the Pathfinder Reservoir and west of County Road 291 southwest of Alcova and north of Leo.
According to the government fire report website, "Operations will continue to center on structure protection. The fire is still (being allowed to) consume unburned islands (within the burned area) and is continuing to back down the drainages on the west side of the fire. All activity continues to occur within containment lines. Reduced fire activity is expected as the fire consumes available fuel."
The size of the fire crew and the amount of equipment committed to this fire are being reduced.
This latest posting listed seven structures as lost with no details given. No information as to fire losses was available from the County Fire Warden by press time.
The estimated date for this fire to be out is now September 10th. The new estimated cost of this fire is now $5.6 million.
Woman faces charges in overdose death
GILLETTE (WNE) — The woman accused of helping a man get rid of the body of a woman who died of an overdose has been bound over to District Court.
Shalynn M. Muniz, 23, had been scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial for accessory after the fact for manslaughter and conspiracy to dispose of a dead human body
But she waived that hearing last week and was bound over to District Court, where an arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 12 for her to enter a plea.
In early July, Muniz was charged in the October death of Tamlyn Delgado, 27.
Delgado was found Oct. 3 in her car in the Eagle's Nest Apartments parking lot with a tourniquet around her arm, a puncture mark in her right arm and a syringe in her lap in what prosecutors say was a staged scene designed to look like a suicide and keep investigators from suspecting Jacob "Walley" Wallentine.
Wallentine was sentenced Aug. 23 to 12 to 16 years in prison for manslaughter and disposing of a dead human body.
When efforts to revive Delgado after an overdose failed, Wallentine decided to take Delgado's body to the apartment complex and carried her from his home to her car, according to information from the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
Muniz followed him there and picked him up in his car, according to court documents. She allegedly waited for him for several minutes in the parking lot while he was in the car with Delgado's body, according to court documents.
