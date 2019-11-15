CHEYENNE – When Wyatt Ebben asked the seven students that sat alongside him if they planned to stay in Wyoming once they were finished with school, about half of them raised their hands.
The crowd inside the ballroom at Little America Hotel and Resort applauded. It was the first major panel discussion of the Governor's Business Forum on Wednesday morning, and guests were eager to hear what Wyoming's future leaders had to say about the state's prospects.
The ones who planned to leave after graduating from high school or college had a similar answer: You have to go where the jobs are, and they aren't in this state.
"I'm planning on majoring in engineering, and it seems like there are more opportunities for higher-paying jobs outside of Wyoming," Cheyenne's Central High junior Kayla Ketterling said. "There are also more diverse career paths with that. So, a lot of Wyoming engineering programs seemed to be based more in oil and natural gas, and I'm more interested in manufacturing."
Like Ketterling, University of Wyoming student Rudy Nesvik is studying mechanical engineering and feels there's more job volume outside of Wyoming for this field.
"I'd love to stay in Wyoming," he said. "I love the outdoors here. I love enjoying the world-class hunting and fishing. But there are just more opportunities outside of the state."
The students participating in the panel titled "Wyoming's Tomorrow: What Does Our Next Generation of Workers Want or Need?" were from various parts of the state, including Cheyenne, Casper, Yoder and Dayton. They're also heavily involved in various organizations such as FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America), SkillsUSA and Future Business Leaders of America.
During the discussion, moderator Ebben asked the students about their career plans, whether they felt pressured by their families to attend college, and if their high school and college educations aligned with their needs.
No one answer was quite the same among the seven.
Eastern Wyoming College sophomore Jacob Fogg said he has a passion for welding, which will ultimately lead him to look for jobs out of the state. While he spent much of his time through elementary, junior high and early high school believing he would pursue a four-year degree and work a white-collar job, he was finally exposed to welding, which ignited his desire for that career path instead.
"Up until a few years ago, the requirements for the Hathaway scholarship meant that you had to take foreign language classes or fine arts," he said. "But when you're the type of person looking to pursue a more blue-collar career, you're kind of discouraged to do that because the major scholarship is pushing you toward these classes that won't apply to you.
"I think that if Wyoming wants to be as big a competitor in certain jobs, we need to shift our focus. There are more jobs out there than the ones that require a four-year degree."
Fogg's answer was met by applause from the audience.
Many of the students, even the ones pursuing bachelor's degrees or higher, said the state's high schools put more emphasis on getting a white-collar job and racking up mountains of student loan debt, rather than discussing trade school options or entering the workforce after high school.
"At bigger schools, there's not much emphasis on welding programs or wood tech programs," Nesvik said. "I think Wyoming's doing a great job driving students going into higher-paying jobs and going to a university. But if you go to a bigger school, you can't really go toward a blue-collar career."
Many of the panelists said they felt that schools should begin to expose elementary and junior high students to various career pathways, showing them jobs that are outside of the typical ones like a doctor, lawyer or teacher.
They also suggested more businesses offer internships or apprenticeships, which would help students gain on-the-job training that would help them after high school or college when looking for jobs that require certain amounts of experience.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
