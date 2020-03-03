GILLETTE — A bill that would require mineral production companies to pay their ad valorem production taxes monthly has passed the Wyoming House of Representatives and has moved on to the Senate.
Should House Bill 159 become law, county mineral production taxes would be paid monthly on the same schedule state severance taxes are collected. It would change a provision in Wyoming law that for decades has allowed companies to delay paying production taxes for up to 18 months.
Especially for Campbell County and its Powder River Basin coal industry, the delayed collection schedule has allowed companies to file for bankruptcy owing tens of millions that either are delayed further, negotiated down at a loss and/or have required the county to spend money pursuing what it’s owed.
The 2019 bankruptcies of Cloud Peak Energy Corp. and Blackjewel LLC seem to have pushed lawmakers who had previously balked at requiring monthly payments over the edge this session, said Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon.
“It would’ve been great if they did this 10 years ago when they did the severance tax,” he said reacting to Friday’s House vote to pass HB 159 to the Senate. “This has been a long battle and they’re (mineral producers) are still making it pretty tough.”
Reardon said he understands why companies have objected to the change, because it means that for a period of time, they’ll be making monthly payments while still paying more to catch up the 18-month backlog. He also doesn’t agree that’s much of an effective argument, because if they’re running their businesses properly, paying the tax owed should never be a problem.
“What this does is expose (companies) that are using money that should’ve been put away to pay their taxes for something else,” Reardon said. “Then when the time comes to eventually pay (the money isn’t there).
“This isn’t an ideal solution, and it’s not great. But it’s at least a start.”
Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is co-chair of the Select Committee on Coal/Mineral Bankruptcies and praised the bill as long past due.
“When an energy company goes bankrupt or closes its doors, the impacts are devastating to not only workers and their families, but the entire community,” he said in a statement about Friday’s vote on HB 159.
“Local governments are currently losing out on sometimes millions of dollars in ad valorem taxes, critical funding for schools and infrastructure in not only those communities, but all across the state.”
Because about 73% of ad valorem taxes are passed through to the state and earmarked for public education, nonpayment isn’t only a county issue, Barlow said.
Especially at a time when funding for public education is projected at a nearly $400 million shortfall for the next two-year budget cycle, “ensuring monthly payments of ad valorem tax on mineral production is absolutely critical,” Barlow said in the statement.
Last year, Campbell County finally settled the outstanding tax debt left when Alpha Natural Resources filed for bankruptcy in 2015, leaving about $19 million unpaid. It took four years and more than $1 million in legal expenses for the county to reach a settlement, which was still several million less than what was originally owed.
Had a monthly schedule been in place then, the unpaid ad valorem tax would’ve been much less, Reardon said, adding that pushing for the change isn’t a stance against minerals extraction.
“It’s not anti-coal,” he said. “In fact, these coal companies and oil companies, this is money they owed to begin with, and responsible operators should be putting this money in escrow or account for it anyway.”
That Eagle Specialty Materials, which bought the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines as a result of Blackjewel’s bankruptcy sale, agreed to pay monthly as part of its settlement with Campbell County. It also will make up about $11 million worth of taxes Blackjewel never paid, which still leaves the county out about $11 million overall.
That ESM agreed to monthly payments before the Legislature acted shows “the writing’s on the wall,” Reardon said. “I don’t think (energy producers) are pushing back hard this time. I think what they were worrying about is there wouldn’t be a long enough time to pay back (the overlap) during the conversion, but the Legislature has taken care of that.”
House Bill 159 would fully go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, and until then companies can pay down the 18-month backlog for each tax year owed. Each Nov. 10, 50% is payable with the other 50% for that tax year payable by the following May 10. There’s also an incentive built in that if a company pays the full amount owed by Dec. 31, no interest or penalties will be charged.
Reardon said a financial collision like what happened last year in Campbell County had been brewing for awhile and goes back to the state’s coalbed methane boom. When methane bottomed out, dozens of companies went bankrupt, abandoning thousands of unplugged wells the state has spent tens of millions of dollars dealing with.
“We should’ve had an idea then and started taking steps, but we didn’t,” he said.
