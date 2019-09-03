OMAHA, Neb. -- Wyoming officials will soon move a statewide mainframe system used to issue driver licenses, check driving records and provide other motor vehicle services to a new location.
In an effort to ensure continued service, Wyoming's Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) will move the Revenue Information System (RIS), a mainframe system that supports critical operations for the Wyoming Department of Transportation and other state agencies, to an IBM environment in Omaha, Nebraska. The move is anticipated to take place the weekend of Sept. 13-15.
ETS and WYDOT will work to reduce the possibility of outages with the move, but with any technology project, there could be risks, according to a press release.
ETS is moving the mainframe in order to receive better support from IBM. The move will not address any issues with RIS itself, which was developed and implemented in 1986.
WYDOT's Driver Services uses RIS to issue driver licenses, complete driver license testing, issue identification cards and issue other needed documents. The department's Motor Vehicle Services uses RIS for plate, title and registration work. WHP and federal and state law enforcement agencies use RIS to verify vehicle and driver information during a vehicle stop.
If RIS were to experience any outages due to the move, officials warned WYDOT would not be able to conduct driver license and motor vehicle services business until the system is back up and running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.