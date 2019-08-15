SUNDANCE -- A meeting of the Wyoming Trails Advisory Council will start at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Best Western Inn in Sundance.
Agenda items include discussion of the Recreational Trails Program and the Trails OHV Partnership grants.
The Wyoming State Trails Advisory Council is a 10-member recreational trail advisory committee appointed by the governor to advise the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources regarding trail policies, functions and priorities.
People with questions concerning the meeting are asked to call 307-777-6491.
