CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Transportation Commission approved the state transportation improvement lan (STIP) for 2020.
The plan is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. Quarterly updates will be posted on the website.
The STIP contains a listing of highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, capital improvement projects, and statewide communication work that WYDOT tentatively expects to contract for during this fiscal year that began Oct. 1. The STIP is published annually and updates are issued quarterly.
Besides 2020 projects, the STIP includes a list of planned transportation projects slated through 2025. It also includes a summary of pass-through federal funding for public transportation throughout the state.
Highway projects are listed by county and note the general character of work for the various transportation system projects. These projects include highway, transit, airports and others.
