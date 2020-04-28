LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming College of Business will host its second online small business assistance Zoom session from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.
The event is free and will be accessible for registered participants. Registration is available at www.uwyo.edu/business/covid-19.
In light of Friday’s authorization to infuse a second round of federal stimulus funding, Wyoming business leaders will again join UW College of Business Dean Dave Sprott and Steve Farkas, assistant dean, to discuss navigation of available resources and best practices for sustaining the small business community.
“Our goal is to assist small businesses in understanding how these stimulus programs work and to share best practices from our business community leaders,” Sprott said in a press release.
President Donald Trump April 24 signed the nearly $500 billion “Phase 3.5” emergency interim coronavirus relief package into law after Congress passed legislation replenishing the fund for small businesses -- and adding billions of dollars in aid to hospitals across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We continue to explore and make available relevant resources to the business community that hopefully translate to a shortened recovery period,” Farkas said in the release. “Service to our communities and supporting Wyoming’s economic development are key pillars within the college.”
Invited business leaders include:
-- Tom Bass, president of Wyoming Bank and Trust
-- Jaime Liberty, CPA and senior manager at McGee, Hearne and Paiz
-- Ann Nelson, regional president, Western States Bank
-- Jim Drever, Wyoming Small Business Development Center regional director
