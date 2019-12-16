MARBLETON -- The Sublette County Unified Fire Department hosted traffic incident management (TIM) training Saturday at the SCUF Fire Training Facility in Marbleton. TIM training is a course that focuses on improving public and responder safety while on the scene of an incident. Personnel from Sublette Unified Fire, Sublette County EMS and the Sublette County Sheriff's Department attended. Emergency vehicle placement, setting up proper traffic signage and control, responder and motorist safety, restoring the flow of traffic and table top scenarios were just some of the topics covered.
The Sublette County Unified Fire Department reminds the public of a few safety measures that will help in ensuring a safe winter season.
-- When traveling, always let someone else know where you are going and when you should be there.
-- Never run a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
-- Keep your gas tank at least half full.
-- Avoid using your cruise control during potentially slick roads.
-- Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can.
-- As snow accumulates on the ground so it does on your rooftop. Keep all vents clear from obstruction.
-- It’s not too late to have your heating equipment checked for proper operation.
-- Keep those chimneys clean!
-- Try to keep fire hydrants accessible. Piles of plowed snow can easily slow access to hydrants or keep them hidden altogether.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.