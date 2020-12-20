PINEDALE -- The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in recent burglaries.
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of burglaries from the Marbleton area over the past couple of weeks. One of the burglaries reported included the theft of four coyote pelts and one bobcat pelt. Another reported burglary included the theft of a welder, numerous tools, and some high-end car parts.
If anyone has any information regarding the burglaries in Marbleton or the whereabouts of the stolen items, contact Detective Travis Lanning at the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367-4378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.