SHERIDAN - Dementia Friendly Wyoming is joining with statewide leaders in dementia care to host the Wyoming Summit on Creating Dementia-Capable Communities Oct. 17-18 in Sheridan at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.
The summit will offer a forum to share successes and best practices with professional, family and community care partners; people living with dementia and other community stakeholders, according to a press release. Organizers hope the event will provide the tools for all of Wyoming’s communities to become dementia-capable, that is, able to support persons living with dementia, their families and friends with education, long-term services and supports.
AARP Wyoming will sponsor a special showing of the movie “Cracked: A New Light On Dementia,” at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in conjunction with the summit. The innovative research-based play and film that follows people with dementia and their families on their unique journeys, from diagnosis to their new lives in long-term care. The movie will be shown for free at the Hub on Smith Street, 211 Smith.
For more information or to register, visit www.dfwsheridan.org or http://bit.ly/2Zfj1WF. A paper registration form is also available on the website that can be mailed to The Hub on Smith, 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801.
Dementia Friendly Wyoming, a program of The Hub on Smith, is hosting the summit with University of Wyoming Center on Aging-Dementia Support Center in Laramie, Wyoming Dementia Care in Casper, and Wyoming Association of Senior Project Directors, statewide.
Contact Dementia Friendly Wyoming Program Director Kay Wallick at 307-751-8040 for further information.
